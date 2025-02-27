Top Notes From the Minnesota Twins ZiPS Projections for 2025

Before diving into the numbers for the Twins, there is one more thing to keep in mind. While ZiPS is one of the most accurate projection systems available, it is not the end all be all. It is offering you a “50th percentile” projection for a player/team.

With that, let us take a look at the Twins ZiPS projections for 2025.

Twins 2025 ZiPS Projections

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 28: Matt Wallner #38 of the Minnesota Twins fields against the Atlanta Braves on August 28, 2024 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Starting with the Twins as a whole, ZiPS does not like them as much as I would have thought. On paper, it is hard to argue that the Twins got better this offseason, but they also underperformed last year.

ZiPS has the Twins as slight underdogs to the Cleveland Guardians to win the AL Central. The Twins are currently projected by ZiPS for 85 wins, which would be a three-game improvement on last season.

One interesting note about the entire division is that ZiPS projects it as the most competitive in all of baseball. The AL Central is the only division with four teams at over a 15% chance to win the division. Also, only the AL Central and AL East have at least four teams projected to be .500 or better.

BetMGM agrees with ZiPS in this regard. The Twins, Guardians, Tigers, and Royals are all between +220 and +300 to win the division (as of 2/25).