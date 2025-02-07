Top Notes From the Detroit Tigers ZiPS Projections for 2025

The Detroit Tigers have turned a page and have now established a new standard of winning baseball in the Motor City. After last season’s remarkable and improbable run to the postseason, the front office entered the offseason knowing improvements were still needed.

The Tigers addressed their rotation, which was decimated with injuries down the stretch, by adding veteran Alex Cobb and bringing back Jack Flaherty in a rare trade-and-re-sign months later.

Changeup specialist Tommy Kahnle will join the bullpen, and Gleyber Torres inked a one-year deal to help balance out the lineup. While a headline-grabbing mega-deal has not yet come together, the Tigers are a better, and deeper, team than they were in 2024.

As you know, baseball is full of numbers. Statistics and analytics drive discussion, even in the offseason. Today, I want to focus on the ZiPS projection system, a system created by Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs that has been refined over the past two decades.