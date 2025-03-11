It’s an Open Competition for Innings in the White Sox Bullpen

You might thinking that just about every area of the White Sox roster should be a competition following the worst season in MLB history, which would be a fair thought.

But when assessing the roster in Chicago more than halfway into spring training, the rotation appears to only have one spot that is truly there for the taking while the lineup has a few.

The area of this roster that is entirely there for the taking is the bullpen. Manager Will Venable has been adamant this week that roles will be fluid and most spots are far from secured.

“There’s potential for our best reliever to pitch the seventh or eighth inning depending on how a game unfolds. We’re gonna lean on all these guys to get outs and however their roles organically formulate during the year, so be it,” said Venable.