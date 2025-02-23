Top Notes From the Cleveland Guardians ZiPS Projections for 2025

The Cleveland Guardians comfortably won the AL Central in 2024, but this year, their hold on the division title is a long way from certain. With the Minnesota Twins set for a comeback and both the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers coming off playoff berths of their own, the Guardians will have real competition to come out on top in 2025 — so are they ready?

According to ZiPS, it’s a bit of a mixed bag.

For those unfamiliar, ZiPS is a player projections system developed by Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs, and after two decades of refinement, it’s now “widely regarded as one of the most accurate predictors in the industry,” per MLB.com.

On January 5, Szymborski released his projections for the Guardians this season. Here are the top takeaways.