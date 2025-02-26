Can Hao-Yu Lee be an Answer at Third for the Detroit Tigers?

One thing I am confident in his Lee’s ability to hit lefties. Last season he slashed .346/.410/.558 against southpaws in a small sample size. However, his .340/.392/.511 slash in 2023 off lefties proves it is more than just a fluke. We know the Tigers value platoons and Lee is trending toward a lefty masher at a minimum. Considering Jung is a lefty, a platoon between the two is on the table.

At only 22 years old with 87 games above High-A, I do have my concerns about how “ready” Lee is. His eye for the zone and tendency to lay off tough breaking pitches while still running above average contact rates makes me think he could move quicker than most prospects.

Will Defense be a Problem?

Stop me if you have heard this before. The Tigers have an infield prospect with a plus bat and below average defense. Ah, yes, the Detroit special. With Lee’s days at shortstop now over, 2024 was focused on improving at second. He looked more comfortable at second than short and could develop into an average defender when it’s all said in done.

Lee also played nine games at third last season in Double-A, which was shaky to say the least. Although, that is to be expected considering he had less than 30 appearances at the hot corner entering the season. His footwork is going to need a lot more reps and I am not sure if his arm will be able to make up for any missteps or hesitations.

Essentially, Lee just has to be average defensively. It’s fair to say that Jung’s ceiling as a defender at third is pretty low making average an upgrade. Lee is most likely going to start off in the minors getting plenty of reps at third and we’ll just have to monitor his process in the meantime.

At some point the bat could be too good to leave in the minors.