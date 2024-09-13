Chicago White Sox Top 15 Prospects

Outlook

One of the biggest risers this season, Adams deserves his flowers for a huge second career season and has set himself up to reach Chicago in 2025 potentially fairly early in the season. He does not have a very high ceiling due to limited velocity, but Adams profiles as a quality No. 4 starter with command to remain as a starter and the floor of versatile breaking ball oriented reliever.

His ability to mix his offerings in all different counts and command each of them has made Adams one of the best pitchers in this system despite no draft pedigree and a fringy fastball. He’ll remain command dependent as he develops but should debut in 2025 and could claim a spot in the back half of the rotation similarly to what Jonathan Cannon has done this year in Chicago. – EE

11. Sean Burke – RHP – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’6″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (94), 2021 (CWS) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL SLIDER Curveball Changeup COMMAND FV 60/60 50/60 50/55 40/50 40/45 45

Initially expected to debut in 2023, Burke dealt with a shoulder injury that derailed his season last year and he spent the first half of this season working back. Burke is still fairly raw for a 24-year-old after minimal college innings and injury history but he has some of the best stuff in the organization. With a potentially elite curveball and improvements this year with his fastball and slider, Burke recorded a strikeout rate over 30% this season in Triple-A. His walk rate was at 13%, which will need to improve for him to stick as a starter.

Arsenal

Standing at 6-foot-6, Burke gets great extension and movement on a fastball that has ticked back up as he’s gotten more healthy and comfortable this season. He averages 18 inches of induced vertical break on the heater that sits between 93-96 MPH but can get up higher at times when he lets it fly. He hit the highest velocity mark of his season at 98.8 in his MLB debut this week and could have that in the tank more often if he ends up pitching out of the bullpen in the future. He can get inconsistent with locating the fastball, but it’s a clear plus offering when spotted high in the zone.

Burke’s best offering is a true curveball with a ton of movement that generates ample whiff when located consistently. He has only thrown it for a strike 55% of the time this season, but it’s clearly another viable out pitch, producing a whiff rate north of 16% and chase rate above 30%. Burke throws a few too many in the dirt but if he’s able to get it up to a 60% or better strike rate, this could be a true elite curveball.

His third offering is utilized more often than the curveball and has taken a big stride forward this season. His slider has become a consistent pitch thrown for a strike even more often than the fastball at 68% this season in Triple-A. It’s more of a sharp gyro slider with just four inches of horizontal movement, but features good sharp movement and he’s able to generate ample swings on the pitch low in the zone.

The last pitch in his arsenal is a decent changeup that has flashed as a useful pitch at times but is likely more of a change of his pace pitch. He has only thrown the changeup 9% of the time this year and didn’t throw a single one in his MLB debut. He hasn’t been able to locate the pitch frequently and it’s probably only going to used much on days where one breaking ball just isn’t working.

Outlook

His debut out of the bullpen showcased the upside of his stuff and he’s expected to make his first career MLB start now. He registered six whiffs in 10 swings against his pair of breaking balls and was able to minimize damage from walks allowed.

After falling off the radar last year due to his shoulder injuries, Burke has emerged again as one of the better arms in the system in the past couple months. The big question for him is command, but his stuff is up there with some of the best arms in the organization. When he’s throwing high fastballs in the zone and curveballs just below the zone, he has the upside of a mid rotation starter. If the command doesn’t progress, Burke’s stuff could make him a high-end bullpen option. – EE

12. Jeral Perez – 2B – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $397K, 2019 (LAD) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Discipline GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 50/55 40/50 50/50 50/55 45

Acquired in from the Dodgers at the trade deadline as part of the Eric Fedde/Michael Kopech return, Perez got off to a dynamite start to the season, posting an OPS just shy of 1.000 as a 19-year-old at Low-A. He earned a Futures Game spot with his first half performance, but saw his production fall off after the hot first month or so to the season. It still was an encouraging year overall for Perez, who showcased enough offensive upside to potentially be an everyday second baseman.

Offense

Starting upright and slightly closed with his bat rested on his shoulder, Perez loads by tipping his barrel all of the way upwards in tandem with a coil into his back side and a very short stride. It’s a simple operation overall movement wise, but the bat angle when he reaches his slot does make it more challenging to get back on plane, resulting in Perez sometimes pulling off of the baseball or leaving with his front side to try to get the barrel out.

He does a good job overall of driving the ball in the air–especially to the pull side–posting a ground ball rate of 35%. He boasts above average bat speed, posting above average exit velocities for a player in his age 19 season, which paired with his ability to get the ball in the air, give him average power potential despite his smaller frame.

Perez is patient in the box, but is sometimes overly passive. As he learns to toe that line a bit better, his plate discipline should easily grade out as above average. The contact rates are likely to be fringy, adding to the importance of honing in on his swing decisions.

Defense/Speed

Perez is an average runner but he moves his feet well on the infield with an average throwing arm and good hands. He projects best at second base or third base where his defense can be above average, but the White Sox still rotated Perez in at shortstop a few times per week in 2024. He could be capable there in a pinch as well, helping solidify his defensive versatility.

Outlook

A smaller frame and lack of a plus tool limit Perez’s ceiling, however he has flashed the ability to maximize his relatively average tools across the board, which paired with his ability to play multiple infield spots, could keep him in a big league lineup regularly. Pulling the ball in the air as frequently as he does bodes well for his out-slug the exit velocities type of hitting profile, giving him 20 homer upside with the patience in the box to draw enough free passes. The hit tool will need to continue to come along with Perez showing that he can consistently elevate against more challenging pitching. – AL

13. Aldrin Batista – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10,000 – 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL SLIDER Changeup COMMAND FV 50/55 50/60 45/55 40/50 40+

One of the breakout players this season within the organization, Batista has established himself as one of the best lower level arms with a big season between Single-A and High-A. Acquired for international signing money from the Dodgers last year, Batista has displayed starter potential with a blend of command and stuff this season and will have a shot to start next season in Double-A at just 21 years old. He made 22 starts with a 2.93 ERA and only improved upon promotion in August.

Arsenal

While it technically registers as two pitches, fastball and sinker, Batista primarily utilizes his 2-seam sinker which has grown into a strong offering with plenty of ride. Featuring 17 inches of horizontal movement, he’s able to pound the lower portion of the zone for a 65% strike rate with his heater. Batista operates largely around 93-94 MPH but has topped at 95.7 and his ability to grab 95 more often with the movement on the pitch could be beneficial. His release point allows him to run sinkers up in the zone which are hard for young hitters to pick up.

Batista pairs his sinker with a sharp slider and fading changeup that play well off the primary fastball. His slider has shown a lot of growth this season and he’s comfortable throwing it in various parts of the zone. When he’s able to locate the pitch, opposing hitters have an in-zone whiff rate of 27.8% while also displaying a chase rate of 29.2% this season. The slider can slip at times and get hit hard, but his ability to throw it in the zone when down in counts helps him mitigate that.

His third pitch is a fading changeup that has a similar horizontal movement pattern to the sinker but has nearly 19 inches of movement and sitting around 86 mph. He could benefit from more velocity seperation on the pitch as it’s effective but hasn’t garnered as much chase or ground balls as it should be. The changeup is often hit softly though and he may ramp up the usage of it from 15% in the future if he remains just a three-pitch guy.

Outlook

Batista’s unique mechanics and very low release point makes him a possible reliever in the future, but his command and feel for three pitches gives him starter upside and more intrigue than most young arms in this system. He profiles as a potential No. 4 starter if he can maintain his command and potentially tick up the fastball a bit with added strength. If the command comes down, he could be a quality bullpen arm. – EE

14. Alexander Albertus – 3B/2B – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $75K – 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 55/65 30/40 45/45 40/50 40

Included with Jeral Perez in the return for Erick Fedde, Albertus saw his season cut short due to a stress reaction in his leg, but not before he tore through the Arizona Complex League, earning a promotion to Low-A as a 19-year-old.

Offense

Starting crouched and slightly open with his hands low, Albertus utilizes a sizable leg kick as he pulls his hands back. There’s a lot of moving parts to his swing along with a heavy front foot that can make it difficult to consistently get his best swing off, but his hands work well with a knack for making contact.

Albertus’ advanced pitch recognition skills and approach helped him feast on pitching at the complex and walk more than he struck out in his 51 games; he ran a chase rate of 15% in that span. He does a good job of throwing his hands at tough pitches to spoil them or pick up safety swing hits, though the moving parts to his swing resulted in more whiff in the zone against higher quality stuff in Low-A at times.

His average exit velocity of 85 MPH leaves plenty to be desired power wise, but there is room for 10-15 pounds of muscle on his frame. If Albertus could even tap into fringy power, his offensive outlook would be far more enticing.

Defense/Speed

Not the fleetest of foot, there’s a chance Albertus may lack the range for the left side of the infield, though he hedges that with an above average arm and decent actions. Ultimately, second base may be his most likely home both from a defensive skillset and offensive profile perspective. He’s a fringy runner.

Outlook

It’s a bit of a tweener profile for Albertus at this stage, adding importance to either his hit tool trending closer to plus than average or a leap in the power department. His at least average feel to hit and plus plate discipline give him a decent shot of landing as a bench piece at the highest level and there is plenty of time to develop the other aspects of his game as he rehabs from the stress reaction in his tibia and heads into his age 20 season in 2025. – AL

15. Nick Nastrini – RHP – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th round (131), 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL SLIDER Curveball Changeup COMMAND FV 50/55 60/60 55/55 50/55 30/35 40

Drafted by the Dodgers and then brought to Chicago as part of a big 2023 deadline sell off, Nastrini was poised to claim a spot in the White Sox rotation out of Spring Training following a strong finish to the 2023 season and great camp with the team. Due to scheduling with only needing four starters at first and dealing an illness early in the year, his MLB debut didn’t come until April 15th and he was subsequently sent down after two starts, the second being a rough one.

This season has been rather rocky for Nastrini between nine MLB appearances (eight starts) and 18 starts in Triple-A. Despite that, he showed progress throughout August in Charlotte and will head into 2025 with a shot to crack the roster in Chicago.

Arsenal

Formerly employing a fastball that consistency sat around 95 MPH with plenty of vertical break, Nastrini has been more in the 92-94 MPH zone this season but did recently top out at 96 mph in Triple-A prior to his recall to Chicago. It seemed like a plus fastball at times in previous seasons, but has been average or slightly below much of this season with inconsistent command and too many uncompetitive offerings. It can be a quality fastball when located on the corners, but Nastrini hasn’t been able to do that enough which has forced overuse of his slider at times.

His best offering is a sharp slider with strong downward bite and minimal horizontal action as seen by just 1.8 inches of horizontal movement. He utilizes the slider frequently and even threw it more than his fastball in his most successful MLB start of the year against Texas in his return from Triple-A. In that start, he registered eight whiffs on the pitch and registered swings on 44% of the out of zone sliders. When the slider is consistent just below the zone, Nastrini is at his best.

The secondary breaking ball has become a key for Nastrini as he battled command issues throughout the season. His curveball can at times be his best pitch but it’s also an uncompetitive pitch in the dirt too often. He rarely allows hard contact against the pitch and has significantly increased usage of it this season with his changeup struggling to find the zone. It’s more of a 12-6 curveball, averaging only two inches of horizontal movement and plenty of vertical depth.

While it has flashed signs of a plus offering, Nastrini’s feel for his changeup hasn’t been there for much of the season. When at it’s best, it plays very well off his fastball as a the only pitch in his arsenal with significant horizontal movement. However, command of the pitch hasn’t been there frequently and that will need to be an emphasis to allow Nastrini to remain in a starting role.

Outlook

His stuff is certainly MLB caliber, but Nastrini’s walk rate of 20% is far from sustainable at the MLB level and has held him back this season. He has made some mechanical adjustments to simplify his back leg in the second half of the season which has helped him gain some comfort, but he needs to find a way to throw his fastball for a strike first and foremost and then be able to fully deploy his three off speed pitches.

It could make sense for the White Sox to develop a cutter with Nastrini like they have done with many of their young pitchers since Brian Bannister took over the pitching development. Beyond adjusting pitch mix, Nastrini’s simplification and command will need to continue improving this winter as he looks to make the 2025 White Sox roster in the back of the rotation or bullpen. – EE

Other Names to Watch

Sam Antonacci – 2B – (Low-A): A silky smooth swing from the left side and plus plate discipline have helped Antonacci hit the ground running in pro ball after posting an OPS north of 1.000 in his final year at Coastal Carolina. There’s a question of how much impact is there, but his plus contact skills and plate discipline make him an intriguing piece.

Jacob Gonzalez – SS – (Double-A): Drafted in the first round last year after a great collegiate career at Ole Miss, Gonzalez adjusted his swing mechanics this winter and saw better results in High-A to start the year. He posted a .273/.364/.399 slash in 36 games prior to a promotion, but has struggled the rest of the year in Double-A with just a .604 OPS and 4 home runs in 90 games. His approach is advanced but the impact is questionable at best right now as Gonzalez grounds out too frequently and fits better at second base than shortstop.

Ky Bush – LHP – (Triple-A): Acquired from the Angels alongside Edgar Quero last summer, Bush figured out Double-A and dominated in 14 starts with a 2.12 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. His success hasn’t translated yet to higher levels as he did pitch in his first four MLB games before being optioned back to Triple-A due to a 5.60 ERA and 49.2% hard-hit rate allowed. The left-hander has a balanced blend of four pitches but his fastball has been hit hard which could prompt an eventual move to the bullpen as a breaking ball heavy lefty.

William Bergolla – INF – (High-A): Signed for over $2 million in 2022, Bergolla was brought to Chicago at the trade deadline this season. A contact-oriented 19-year-old, he gets on base at a steady clip with a quick left-handed swing and rarely chases. However, just one professional home run highlights his lack of impact and low hard-hit rate. He’s hitting .300 with just 38 strikeouts while being young for the level this year. He’s athletic enough to play shortstop but his arm strength and range profiles better at second base long-term.

Seth Keener – RHP – (High-A): Primarily a reliever at Wake Forest, Keener has spent the year transitioning to a starting role as the White Sox aim to maximize his upside. Prior to a midseason, his stuff had faired well in Single-A despite command still being a work in progress. Through 14 starts at the level, he pitched to a 3.36 ERA with 75 strikeouts across 64.1 innings. Keener’s sharp mid 80s slider is his plus offering paired with a solid mid 90s fastball that features good ride. He’ll need more progress with his changeup and command to remain as a starter but would be a great slider-heavy reliever if not.

Ronny Hernandez – C – (SIngle-A): Spending the entire season in Single-A, Hernandez has worked to develop behind the plate and become a legit catching prospect. Signed out of Venezuela in 2022, he excelled in the ACL last year and continued to show that his approach is well ahead of his age this season. Walking more than he struck out, Hernandez gets on base frequently as he seen bu .387 OBP but needs to elevate and tap into raw strength much more to establish himself as a key piece.

Nick McLain – OF – (ACL): His college career was significantly hampered by injuries, but the White Sox took a chance on the youngest of three McLain brothers in the 3rd round this year. He was excellent in his limited action this spring at Arizona State and has an advanced feel to hit from both sides of the plate. He has played center in the past, but McLain profiles as a left-hander due to his fringy arm and solid athleticism. He’s working to get fully into game shape in Arizona after his collegiate season ended early and could head straight to High-A for his professional debut in 2025.

Peyton Pallette – RHP – (Double-A): A once promising starter drafted in the 2nd round by the White Sox as he recovered from Tommy John Surgery that ended his collegiate career, Pallette has found a new home. Since moving to the bullpen at the start of July, Pallette has a 0.50 ERA and 0.62 WHIP with a nearly 40% strikeout rate and walk rate under 6% while pitching two inning spurts between High-A and Double-A. His command could not find any consistency while starting, but Pallette is now the clear top relief prospect in the system. If he remains in the bullpen, he should debut for Chicago sometime in 2025.