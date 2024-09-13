Chicago White Sox Top 15 Prospects
Despite tremendous struggles at the Major League level, the White Sox may be trending upwards with a rejuvenated farm system.
The book on the 2024 Chicago White Sox is as tough of a read as any in MLB history. While the next few weeks will cement this year’s big league team as one of, if not the worst team of the modern era, the Sox’ farm system seems to be budding at the right time. With notable first round picks Noah Schultz, Colson Montgomery, and Hagen Smith leading the charge, the South Side of Chicago may be out of the abyss in the not-so-distant future.
1. Noah Schultz – LHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’9″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (26), 2022 (CWS) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/65
|70/70
|45/55
|50/55
|60
Standing at a towering 6-foot-9, Schultz throws a surprising amount of strikes with budding stuff. After a flexor issue delayed his start to his pro career in 2023, Schultz dominated the rest of the way and it was more of the same in 2024. His build, stuff and command make him the best left-handed pitching prospect in baseball.
Arsenal
A tall, lanky lefty, Schultz hides the ball well until his arm whips around at a three quarter release point. Shultz sits 93-95 MPH with his fastball, touching 98 MPH with a ton of late arm side run. The late movement on Schultz’s fastball helps him get hitters to whiff or roll over it frequently. With a long, slender frame and a somewhat low-effort delivery, there’s hope that Schultz can grow into even more velocity.
Schultz’s sweeper has the potential to be a devastating pitch, averaging 16 inches of horizontal break from his low release point. He is confident during the pitch away from lefties as well as down on the back leg of righties. It was the potential to be a wipeout pitch if Schultz can command it consistently.
Rounding out the arsenal is a changeup that has really come along in his second pro season. Schultz’s ability to use his fastball and sweeper to take care of right-handed hitters takes some pressure off of the immediate need for a changeup, but even an average change would improve Schultz’s starter outlook a good bit.
Outlook
The fact that a 6-foot-9 prep southpaw has been able to pound the strike zone through his first two pro seasons really solidifies his starter outlook. Already possessing good stuff from a tough angle to pick up with, it seems like Schultz is still just scraping the surface of what he can be. Using his fastball to generate more ground balls will be a key to go deeper into starts and keep the pitch count down as his 70-grade slider and developed changeup should help him consistently get whiffs as well as the sheer velocity on his fastball when he wants to dial it up at the top. There is frontline upside for Schultz if it all clicks, with a high probability of developing into a valuable big league arm in some capacity. – AL
2. Hagen Smith – LHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (5), 2024 (CHW) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|70/70
|40/50
|50/50
|60
An elite fastball/slider combination paired with deception made Smith the most dominant pitcher in the country for Arkansas, setting the NCAA record for strikeouts-per-nine.
Arsenal
A unique release and a pair of 70-grade offerings make Smith a miserable at bat for hitters of either side of the plate. His fastball sits in the mid 90s with impressive ride and run. Righties struggled to a batting average below the Mendoza Line against the heater, but the late action on the pitch often tied up left-handed hitters who struggled to a batting average barely over .100 in his junior season. In terms of release characteristics, there’s some overlap with Josh Hader. His improved command of the fastball paired with the big in zone whiff numbers make it easy for Smith to erase hitter’s counts.
Smith’s mid 80s slider is perhaps even more dominant, sharing similarities to that of Carlos Rodon’s with two-plane break. Of the nearly 500 sliders tracked in 2024, opponents hit just .100 against it with a swinging strike rate north of 25%. Because of his short-arm delivery and deception, the pitch is difficult for hitters to pick up, allowing him to still pick up plenty of whiffs even if he leaves it up. The late downward action in addition to the sweep resulted in a ground ball rate above 60% when hitters were able to make contact.
The distant third pitch for Smith is an upper 80s changeup that was much improved in 2024. He doubled his usage of the pitch to 10% and found some effectiveness with it as the season progressed. It is still an inconsistent offering for him, but flashed at least average and should play up off of his fastball and arm action.
Outlook
The second pitcher selected in the 2024 Draft could probably slot right into a big league bullpen with his fastball, slider duo, but the White Sox have a loftier vision for the Arkansas product who could be a frontline arm with further refinement of his command and changeup, both of which were far improved in his draft year.
While they’re different arms, the Garrett Crochet found success as a starter with the White Sox after finding a a feel for a cutter that bridged his fastball and slider while also developing a good enough feel for his changeup to effectively mix it in a handful of times per game. It will be interesting to see if the White Sox try to diversify Smith’s arsenal similarly, which could elevate him to that frontline upside. If his changeup continues to progress alone, he could be a strong No. 3 starter or fringe No. 2. With the quality of his fastball and slider, Smith has the fallback of an elite high leverage reliever. – AL
3. Edgar Quero – C – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $200K – 2021 (LAA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|40/45
|45/45
|40/50
|55
Quero has consistently handled aggressive assignments despite being a switch-hitting catcher thanks to his polish at the plate and strong makeup. He made some mechanical adjustments in the box that have allowed him to tap into more power in 2024 and looks like the White Sox catcher of the future.
Offense
Quero broke out in a big way in his first full pro season (2022), proving to be much more polished at the plate than most of his competition. A short, quick swing geared for line drives from both sides of the plate, Quero’s compact levers help him make a ton of contact and turn around velocity.
His quiet and simple pre-swing moves from both sides of the plate help him consistently make contact. Quero has consistently posted above average contact rates and low chase figures, helping him consistently get on base at a strong clip with a strikeout rate around 17% as a pro.
After leaving a hitter-friendly California League (Low-A), Quero saw his power output take a hit in the Southern League (Double-A) before swing adjustments helped him tap into more impact in his second taste of the level in 2024. He adjusted his setup, starting more upright with a focus on coiling into his back side, which has helped him keep his weight back and use his lower half more effectively. He saw a 2 MPH jump in average exit velocity from 2023 to 2024.
Previously featuring more of a flatter swing, Quero minimizing his drift forward has also helped improve his attack angle, pulling the ball in the air much more consistently from both sides of the plate. His launch angle against fastballs jumped from 3° to 14°, with nearly an identical leap in HR/FB% and massive leaps in hard hit rates, slugging on contact, etc.
It’s still hit-over-power for Quero, but his adjustments in the box take plenty of pressure off of the hit tool, giving him 20 home run upside. His patience in the box and ability to battle with two strikes only helps bolster his offensive outlook as he has the ingredients to get on base at a strong clip as well, especially with his smaller zone.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete who moves well behind the dish, Quero is already a good blocker, but is a work in progress in the receiving department. He is relatively raw overall as a catcher, but made improvements through his experience as the youngest catcher at the Double-A level in 2023. He has earned high marks from the White Sox for his maturity and his developing ability to call games as well as work with advanced arms.
Quero has at least an average arm and is accurate with his throws, but he can be a bit slow to get the ball out at times. He has cut down 25% of base stealers as a pro.
Outlook
Quero mashed his way through Double-A before earning a promotion to Triple-A Charlotte where he did not slow down. His high offensive floor, solid defensive tools and plus makeup make him a high probability big league catcher, but Quero’s uptick in power as a 21-year-old at the upper levels has him tracking as an above average backstop at the highest level. Assuming the receiving continues to come along, Quero is as well-rounded of a young backstop as you’ll find and should be with the White Sox early in 2025. – AL
4. Colson Montgomery – SS – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22), 2021 (CWS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|50/55
|50/60
|45/45
|40/45
|50+
Montgomery was dynamite in his first pro season (2022), mashing through Low-A and posting strong numbers in High-A before hitting a wall at the upper levels. He has been pushed rather aggressively, with roughly half of his pro games being played at Double-A and Triple-A, something you rarely see from a prep shortstop.
Offense
A big guy with long levers, Montgomery stands stays short to the ball generating a lot of whip and leverage.
Montgomery already controls his body really well, keeping his weight back and using his long levers to backspin baseballs with impressive bat speed. His quiet load helps him consistently be on time, producing above average contact rates. While his plus power is more apparent to his pull side at this point, Montgomery comfortably barrels the ball to all fields and should develop into home run power to both foul poles.
Already possessing an advanced approach for this age, Montgomery has walked at a 13.5% clip as a pro with a strikeout rate just under 21% The 22-year-old is an exciting blend of plus power accentuated by an above average feel to hit and the ability to draw walks.
Defense/Speed
A fringy runner, Montgomery moves decently well for his 6-foot-4 frame though his steps can be heavy and a bit flat-footed. He has an above average arm, but with fringy range and sometimes stiff actions. He has worked hard on being more fluid in the infield and has good instincts, providing some optimism that he could get by at the position, but he most likely profiles best at third base longterm where he could be an above average defender. He’s an average runner who can swipe a handful of bags per year.
Outlook
Montgomery offers exciting offensive upside with his plus power potential and ample contact skills, but he will need to find a way to get into his power without having to sell out to the pull side. An average exit velocity of 86 MPH with a max of 114 MPH is too wide of a gap, highlighting mechanical challenges that are restricting Montgomery from reaching his offensive potential at this point.
Even if he slides over to third base, he has more than enough offensive upside to profile soundly there. There’s 30 home run power to dream on with a good enough feel for the barrel and approach to complement. That said, he is further off from tapping into that upside than what is typical of a prospect with a full Triple-A season under his belt. Montgomery will only be 23 years old for the entirety of the 2023 season, however it has become clear that the White Sox likely rushed his development. It will be a big offseason for Montgomery as he prepares to repeat Triple-A with a big league call up imminent at some point in the 2025 season. – AL
5. Grant Taylor – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (51), 2023 (CWS) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Cutter
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|60/60
|50/60
|50/50
|40/50
|50+
Taylor is up there with Noah Schultz in terms of best raw stuff in the system, but prior command issues and arm issues highlight his reliever risk. He struggled with command issues working out of the bullpen for LSU as a freshman before dominating on the Cape in 2022. Taylor missed the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery before making his pro debut with the White Sox in 2024, where he impressed for 19 innings before going down with a lat issue.
Arsenal
Taylor’s four pitch mix is headlined by an impressive fastball that touches triple digits, but settles at 95-97 MPH with standout characteristics. Though it’s a small sample to work with, Taylor averaged more than 7 feet of extension while getting nearly 18 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.8 foot release height in his 19 innings of work. Such impressive ride in the upper 90s while working so far down the mound gives Taylor’s fastball double plus upside if he is able to hold his fastball quality in longer spurts as he is stretched back out.
His slider gives him a second plus pitch in the upper 80s with sharp sweep. Taylor overwhelms right handed hitters with the pitch, as it tunnels well off of his lively heater. The bite the pitch features would make it an effective pitch to bury towards the back leg of lefties, but he prefers to use his power curve at 82-84 MPH with downer break. The depth of the pitch paired with the velocity really makes it appear to dive off of the table when he locates it in the bottom half of the zone, but also allows him to get away with hanging it more than most pitchers.
Rounding out the arsenal is a low 90s cutter with gyro break. He will deploy it equally to lefties and righties, but struggles to command it relative to his other offerings. The shape of the pitch makes it a good ground ball pitch.
Outlook
With the potential for three plus offerings headlined by a dominant fastball, it’s not a question of the stuff for Taylor, and even in his limited pro action, he continued to build on his command improvements that he showcased on the Cape and during the Fall at LSU. We have yet to see Taylor in longer stretches aside from a couple Cape League starts where he tossed six innings. As he built back up from Tommy John surgery, Taylor had only worked in four inning/60 pitch spurts before going down with the lat issue.
Assuming Taylor’s stuff holds both as he returns from another prolonged injury absence and builds up his workload, he easily has middle-rotation upside or more. If he makes the move to the bullpen, he has the stuff to be elite at high leverage, but considering the quality of his stuff, the White Sox will give him every opportunity to prove that he can stick as a starter. – AL
6. Bryan Ramos – 3B – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $300K, 2019 (CWS) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Discipline
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|60/60
|40/50
|55/55
|50/50
|50
Ramos swung it well at the lower levels before a standout age-21 season at Double-A Birmingham thrusted him towards the top of the White Sox farm system. After a slow start to the 2024 season paired with a rushed MLB cameo, the 22-year-old hit his stride in the second half, mashing his way to a second big league stint before the end of the 2024 season. Nothing jumps off the page, but he may do enough things pretty well to be a mainstay in a lineup.
Offense
Ramos features a slow, early, load that gets him coiled before uncorking a direct and compact swing. His efficiency to the ball helps him overcome fringy bat speed, as does his plus plate discipline. He has struggled with four seamers previously, but his strong swing decisions have helped him lay off of the toughest ones at the top. He does a great job of staying on changeups and using the whole field, helping him to post strong numbers against left-handed pitching.
Average exit velocities and the ability to get the ball in the air with some consistency give him the potential for 20 home runs with a swing path that can generate plenty of doubles to both gaps. His strong pitch recognition skills and approach should allow him to walk at a consistently solid clip, bolstering his fringy hit tool.
Defense/Speed
Ramos has seen his defense improve a good deal over the last couple seasons. His footwork and hands have progressed to at least big league average, and his instincts are good. An above average arm that produces throws with good carry, Ramos is able to make deep throws on backhands down the line and is comfortable ranging to his left and throwing from different arm slots.
Ramos has seen some action at second base as well, where he looks more than capable and comfortable. An above average runner, Ramos turns in strong run times but is not very aggressive on the base paths.
Outlook
A clear runway at the highest level due to the White Sox lack of offensive pieces has resulted in Ramos being thrusted to the big leagues potentially a bit earlier than he may have been in other organizations, especially considering the fact that he dealt with some injuries in 2023. While nothing jumps off of the page, Ramos has the ingredients to be a big league regular with the potential for average game power, ample on base skills and at least average defense at third/second base. If the hit tool stalls or Ramos is not able to get into his 20 homer upside, he still projects as a lefty masher who can play multiple infield spots. – AL
7. Jairo Iriarte – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $75K, 2018 (SDP) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|50/55
|60/60
|35/45
|50
Signed for just $75,000 out of Venezuela, Iriarte saw his stuff jump nearly three ticks in 2023, but has struggled to hold the jump in velocity in 2024. He was a key piece in the White Sox return for Dylan Cease.
Arsenal
It was power stuff across the board for Iriarte in 2023, sitting 95-97 MPH with his fastball while getting plus extension from a below average release. The with exploding life on his upper 90s heater from a flat attack angle made it an easy plus fastball. His velocity has slipped back down to 93-95 MPH in 2024 while losing a few inches of induced vertical break. This may be due to his adjusted release angle, which is more horizontal than it was previously. As a result, his fastball is running more than riding, playing more like a two seamer with the tendency to lose it to his arm side.
While the whiff numbers took a bit of a hit on the fastball, Iriarte has been effectively wild with the pitch, still creating a somewhat difficult angle for hitters from his low release and good extension. Working off of his fastball is a sharp slider in the mid 80s and a hard changeup in the upper 80s.
Similar to his heater, his slider has backed up in terms of quality, but has still been effective. His slider has trended more towards a slurvy shape rather than the true slider shape it previously featured in 2023. While the whiff numbers are down on the pitch, the added vertical depth has made it more of a ground ball inducer, picking up a ground ball rate of 55% while holding opponents to an OPS around .600.
Iriarte’s more horizontal release has actually helped his changeup generate more fade in 2024, with more velocity separation. Though he only mixes it in just south of 20% of the time, it has been his most effective offering to lefties, holding them to an OPS around .500 with a whiff rate above 20% and gaudy chase numbers. When hitters do make contact, it’s often on the ground.
Outlook
Iriarte has grown several inches and put on a fair amount of strength since signing with the Padres in 2018, now standing at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds. His stuff backing up and his inconsistent release has stifled the momentum he built in 2023, but he still proved capable in keeping upper level hitters at bay. The improvement of his changeup has helped hedge the downtick in his fastball and slider, as has his improved ability to get contact on the ground.
The command is still fringy, which will need to come along for him to stick in the rotation. Iriarte is an extremely difficult pitcher to assess as his 2023 stuff looked like that of a middle rotation arm while his 2024 stuff looked more like a No. 4 starter. In the meantime, the White Sox called Iriarte up to pitch out of their bullpen. It will be interesting to see what version of Iriarte emerges in 2025. – AL
8. George Wolkow – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 240 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 7th Round (209), 2023 (CWS) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|35/50
|55/70
|50/50
|45/55
|45+
Projected as a potential first round pick in the 2024 draft class, Wolkow finished high school in three years to enter the 2023 draft at just 17 years old. An imposing physical presence with extreme power upside, he was signed to third round level money as a major over slot by the White Sox in the 7th round. He was expected to remain at the Arizona Complex League for much of the season, but his dominance in those games prompted an early season promotion to Single-A in his first season.
Offense
An upright start with hands held high leads to a long but powerful swing for the young outfielder. Wolkow taps into his strength with a slight leg kick and an explodes through the zone without any clear deficiencies in this swing. A slight hitch in his hand load paired with his length can cause him to swing through breaking pitches frequently but he’s able to keep the barrel in the zone for a while and drives the ball with authority to all fields when everything is on time and under control.
Power upside is the calling card for the 6-foot-7 hitter as his 80 grade raw power upside gives him the highest ceiling of any hitter in the system despite significant concerns about his ability to make enough contact. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 MPH is the highest mark in the entire White Sox organization (including the big league club), and Wolkow already does a great job of getting the ball in the air with carry from foul pole to foul pole.
Approach at the plate will be vital for Wolkow when it comes to his development as it will help him hedge his low contact rates that have him staring at a 40% strikeout rate in Single-A. The 12% walk rate helps, but he will likely need to be among the league leaders in walk rate to provide enough offensive consistency (see: Joey Gallo). Wolkow has been thrown a heavy dosage of breaking stuff as he learns to handle those offerings at the professional level, hitting around .370 vs heaters and .160 against everything else. His biggest step to take next season will be improving his ability to recognize and hit secondary stuff.
The upside of someone like Wolkow is 40 home runs, but he has a long road ahead of him. His swing is sound from the standpoint of driving the ball hard in the air to all fields, but he will need to figure out how to control his extremely long levers more consistently.
Defense/Speed
After playing third base for much of high school thanks to well-above-average arm strength, Wolkow is set to remain in right field in the future. He has worked in center within the White Sox organization, but his arm strength and athleticism should profile well in right.
With sneaky speed for his size, he could become an above average defender in right as he develops his footwork and runs cleaner routes. Still raw out there for now, Wolkow should be at least average in the outfield as he progresses.
Outlook
Learning to make contact more often and lay off breaking balls will be essential but Wolkow is just 18 years old with some of the best raw power in MiLB already. He has many years of development to go, but this was a productive first professional season for a player who could be a massive power bat in right field if his development trends the right direction. He should spend all of 2025 between Single-A and possibly High-A if things go well, but he’s easily one of the most intriguing pieces in a system that has grown plenty in the past year. – EE
9. Caleb Bonemer – SS – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (43), 2024 (CWS) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Discipline
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|45/55
|40/50
|55/55
|40/50
|45
The Gatorade High School Player of the Year in back-to-back years in Michigan, Bonemer enjoyed a decorated high school career, but produced inconsistent results on the summer circuit, causing him into late first round consideration. The White Sox were thrilled to sign him away from a UVA commitment with first round money ($3 million), betting on his exciting offensive upside which stacked up with just about any prep hitter outside of the top 15 picks.
Offense
Starting upright with a slight favor towards his back side weight wise, Bonemer utilizes a very simple operation in the box with almost no hand movement and just a short stride. He is so stagnant that it may result in him being too stiff or lacking rhythm. That said, he has showcased a decent feel for the barrel with a direct path that points towards a potentially average hit tool. He has already demonstrated a good feel for the strike zone, recognizing spin well with a solid approach.
There’s not a ton of room for strength to be added to his frame as he is already pretty physical, but with some adjustments in the box, Bonemer could easily tap into more impact. There’s average hit and above average power to dream on.
Defense/Speed
Bonemer has the arm and actions to stick on the left side of the infield, with the White Sox brass being impressed by his defensive chops at shortstop in the early going. There’s a chance he could slide over to third base as he matures, where he would project as an above average defender. He’s an above average runner who should be a decent threat on the base paths.
Outlook
Looks have been limited at Bonemer at this stage, but he quickly made an impression on the White Sox with his performance at the complex and in the bridge league. With the potential for average hit, above average power and above average speed Bonemer could be an especially exciting piece if he can stick at shortstop, but there’s still enough offensive upside to handle a move to third, there will just be some more pressure on the bat. He will likely make his pro debut in Low-A Kannapolis in 2025. – AL
10. Mason Adams – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 13th round (401), 2022 (CWS) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|55/55
|60/60
|45/45
|60/60
|45
The biggest breakout of the 2024 season within the White Sox farm system, Adams has developed into a high floor arm with the best command among the right-handers in the organization. He was depolyed as a piggyback arm in 2023 after being drafted in the 13th round the year prior, but quickly proved he deserved starts and made it all the way to Double-A in first professional season where he continued to dominant with elite command this season prior to an August promotion to Triple-A.
Arsenal
Adams biggest asset is his ability to five pitches in all types of counts with strong command across the board. He deploys a four-seam, sinker, curveball, slider, and changeup and has featured each offering at least 10% of the time or more this season with the the curveball, sinker, and slider being his best trio of pitches. His sinker is the better of his fastballs with 14 inches of horizontal movement and just a notch below the four-seam in velocity as he sits around 92 MPH with it.
Likely to lean even more heavily on the sinker moving forward as a pitcher without strong velocity, he generates a lot of ground balls with the sinker but it’s primary purpose is setting up his pair of breaking balls that have both flashed as plus offerings. His 70% strike rate with the sinker will need to be maintained in order for the pitch to survive in the low 90’s once he reaches the highest level.
The clear best pitch for Adams right now is his 81-84 MPH curveball which he’s able to throw for a strike at a 70% rate and generates a chase rate just shy of 40% while he throws it as much or more than any secondary. For a pitcher who only sits in the low 90s with his fastball, it’s impressive how hard he can throw the power curve, making it a strong swing and miss pitch.
His other breaking ball is a mid 80’s slider which has taken a big step forward over the past year and helps play off the sinker very well. Much like his other pitches, Adams commands the pitch well with a 67% strike rate, closing the gap on his curveball with similar chase rates as well.
Adams mixes in a 87-89 MPH changeup as well which has been a solid offering used primarily against left-handers. He has registered a 65% strike rate with it and actually gets more swings on a per pitch basis against the changeup than anything else. It has been hit harder than any other pitch though and does not feature quite enough separation or fade as it’s just a tick down from his sinker.
Outlook
One of the biggest risers this season, Adams deserves his flowers for a huge second career season and has set himself up to reach Chicago in 2025 potentially fairly early in the season. He does not have a very high ceiling due to limited velocity, but Adams profiles as a quality No. 4 starter with command to remain as a starter and the floor of versatile breaking ball oriented reliever.
His ability to mix his offerings in all different counts and command each of them has made Adams one of the best pitchers in this system despite no draft pedigree and a fringy fastball. He’ll remain command dependent as he develops but should debut in 2025 and could claim a spot in the back half of the rotation similarly to what Jonathan Cannon has done this year in Chicago. – EE
11. Sean Burke – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (94), 2021 (CWS) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|50/60
|50/55
|40/50
|40/45
|45
Initially expected to debut in 2023, Burke dealt with a shoulder injury that derailed his season last year and he spent the first half of this season working back. Burke is still fairly raw for a 24-year-old after minimal college innings and injury history but he has some of the best stuff in the organization. With a potentially elite curveball and improvements this year with his fastball and slider, Burke recorded a strikeout rate over 30% this season in Triple-A. His walk rate was at 13%, which will need to improve for him to stick as a starter.
Arsenal
Standing at 6-foot-6, Burke gets great extension and movement on a fastball that has ticked back up as he’s gotten more healthy and comfortable this season. He averages 18 inches of induced vertical break on the heater that sits between 93-96 MPH but can get up higher at times when he lets it fly. He hit the highest velocity mark of his season at 98.8 in his MLB debut this week and could have that in the tank more often if he ends up pitching out of the bullpen in the future. He can get inconsistent with locating the fastball, but it’s a clear plus offering when spotted high in the zone.
Burke’s best offering is a true curveball with a ton of movement that generates ample whiff when located consistently. He has only thrown it for a strike 55% of the time this season, but it’s clearly another viable out pitch, producing a whiff rate north of 16% and chase rate above 30%. Burke throws a few too many in the dirt but if he’s able to get it up to a 60% or better strike rate, this could be a true elite curveball.
His third offering is utilized more often than the curveball and has taken a big stride forward this season. His slider has become a consistent pitch thrown for a strike even more often than the fastball at 68% this season in Triple-A. It’s more of a sharp gyro slider with just four inches of horizontal movement, but features good sharp movement and he’s able to generate ample swings on the pitch low in the zone.
The last pitch in his arsenal is a decent changeup that has flashed as a useful pitch at times but is likely more of a change of his pace pitch. He has only thrown the changeup 9% of the time this year and didn’t throw a single one in his MLB debut. He hasn’t been able to locate the pitch frequently and it’s probably only going to used much on days where one breaking ball just isn’t working.
Outlook
His debut out of the bullpen showcased the upside of his stuff and he’s expected to make his first career MLB start now. He registered six whiffs in 10 swings against his pair of breaking balls and was able to minimize damage from walks allowed.
After falling off the radar last year due to his shoulder injuries, Burke has emerged again as one of the better arms in the system in the past couple months. The big question for him is command, but his stuff is up there with some of the best arms in the organization. When he’s throwing high fastballs in the zone and curveballs just below the zone, he has the upside of a mid rotation starter. If the command doesn’t progress, Burke’s stuff could make him a high-end bullpen option. – EE
12. Jeral Perez – 2B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $397K, 2019 (LAD) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Discipline
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|50/55
|40/50
|50/50
|50/55
|45
Acquired in from the Dodgers at the trade deadline as part of the Eric Fedde/Michael Kopech return, Perez got off to a dynamite start to the season, posting an OPS just shy of 1.000 as a 19-year-old at Low-A. He earned a Futures Game spot with his first half performance, but saw his production fall off after the hot first month or so to the season. It still was an encouraging year overall for Perez, who showcased enough offensive upside to potentially be an everyday second baseman.
Offense
Starting upright and slightly closed with his bat rested on his shoulder, Perez loads by tipping his barrel all of the way upwards in tandem with a coil into his back side and a very short stride. It’s a simple operation overall movement wise, but the bat angle when he reaches his slot does make it more challenging to get back on plane, resulting in Perez sometimes pulling off of the baseball or leaving with his front side to try to get the barrel out.
He does a good job overall of driving the ball in the air–especially to the pull side–posting a ground ball rate of 35%. He boasts above average bat speed, posting above average exit velocities for a player in his age 19 season, which paired with his ability to get the ball in the air, give him average power potential despite his smaller frame.
Perez is patient in the box, but is sometimes overly passive. As he learns to toe that line a bit better, his plate discipline should easily grade out as above average. The contact rates are likely to be fringy, adding to the importance of honing in on his swing decisions.
Defense/Speed
Perez is an average runner but he moves his feet well on the infield with an average throwing arm and good hands. He projects best at second base or third base where his defense can be above average, but the White Sox still rotated Perez in at shortstop a few times per week in 2024. He could be capable there in a pinch as well, helping solidify his defensive versatility.
Outlook
A smaller frame and lack of a plus tool limit Perez’s ceiling, however he has flashed the ability to maximize his relatively average tools across the board, which paired with his ability to play multiple infield spots, could keep him in a big league lineup regularly. Pulling the ball in the air as frequently as he does bodes well for his out-slug the exit velocities type of hitting profile, giving him 20 homer upside with the patience in the box to draw enough free passes. The hit tool will need to continue to come along with Perez showing that he can consistently elevate against more challenging pitching. – AL
13. Aldrin Batista – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10,000 – 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|50/60
|45/55
|40/50
|40+
One of the breakout players this season within the organization, Batista has established himself as one of the best lower level arms with a big season between Single-A and High-A. Acquired for international signing money from the Dodgers last year, Batista has displayed starter potential with a blend of command and stuff this season and will have a shot to start next season in Double-A at just 21 years old. He made 22 starts with a 2.93 ERA and only improved upon promotion in August.
Arsenal
While it technically registers as two pitches, fastball and sinker, Batista primarily utilizes his 2-seam sinker which has grown into a strong offering with plenty of ride. Featuring 17 inches of horizontal movement, he’s able to pound the lower portion of the zone for a 65% strike rate with his heater. Batista operates largely around 93-94 MPH but has topped at 95.7 and his ability to grab 95 more often with the movement on the pitch could be beneficial. His release point allows him to run sinkers up in the zone which are hard for young hitters to pick up.
Batista pairs his sinker with a sharp slider and fading changeup that play well off the primary fastball. His slider has shown a lot of growth this season and he’s comfortable throwing it in various parts of the zone. When he’s able to locate the pitch, opposing hitters have an in-zone whiff rate of 27.8% while also displaying a chase rate of 29.2% this season. The slider can slip at times and get hit hard, but his ability to throw it in the zone when down in counts helps him mitigate that.
His third pitch is a fading changeup that has a similar horizontal movement pattern to the sinker but has nearly 19 inches of movement and sitting around 86 mph. He could benefit from more velocity seperation on the pitch as it’s effective but hasn’t garnered as much chase or ground balls as it should be. The changeup is often hit softly though and he may ramp up the usage of it from 15% in the future if he remains just a three-pitch guy.
Outlook
Batista’s unique mechanics and very low release point makes him a possible reliever in the future, but his command and feel for three pitches gives him starter upside and more intrigue than most young arms in this system. He profiles as a potential No. 4 starter if he can maintain his command and potentially tick up the fastball a bit with added strength. If the command comes down, he could be a quality bullpen arm. – EE
14. Alexander Albertus – 3B/2B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $75K – 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|55/65
|30/40
|45/45
|40/50
|40
Included with Jeral Perez in the return for Erick Fedde, Albertus saw his season cut short due to a stress reaction in his leg, but not before he tore through the Arizona Complex League, earning a promotion to Low-A as a 19-year-old.
Offense
Starting crouched and slightly open with his hands low, Albertus utilizes a sizable leg kick as he pulls his hands back. There’s a lot of moving parts to his swing along with a heavy front foot that can make it difficult to consistently get his best swing off, but his hands work well with a knack for making contact.
Albertus’ advanced pitch recognition skills and approach helped him feast on pitching at the complex and walk more than he struck out in his 51 games; he ran a chase rate of 15% in that span. He does a good job of throwing his hands at tough pitches to spoil them or pick up safety swing hits, though the moving parts to his swing resulted in more whiff in the zone against higher quality stuff in Low-A at times.
His average exit velocity of 85 MPH leaves plenty to be desired power wise, but there is room for 10-15 pounds of muscle on his frame. If Albertus could even tap into fringy power, his offensive outlook would be far more enticing.
Defense/Speed
Not the fleetest of foot, there’s a chance Albertus may lack the range for the left side of the infield, though he hedges that with an above average arm and decent actions. Ultimately, second base may be his most likely home both from a defensive skillset and offensive profile perspective. He’s a fringy runner.
Outlook
It’s a bit of a tweener profile for Albertus at this stage, adding importance to either his hit tool trending closer to plus than average or a leap in the power department. His at least average feel to hit and plus plate discipline give him a decent shot of landing as a bench piece at the highest level and there is plenty of time to develop the other aspects of his game as he rehabs from the stress reaction in his tibia and heads into his age 20 season in 2025. – AL
15. Nick Nastrini – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th round (131), 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|60/60
|55/55
|50/55
|30/35
|40
Drafted by the Dodgers and then brought to Chicago as part of a big 2023 deadline sell off, Nastrini was poised to claim a spot in the White Sox rotation out of Spring Training following a strong finish to the 2023 season and great camp with the team. Due to scheduling with only needing four starters at first and dealing an illness early in the year, his MLB debut didn’t come until April 15th and he was subsequently sent down after two starts, the second being a rough one.
This season has been rather rocky for Nastrini between nine MLB appearances (eight starts) and 18 starts in Triple-A. Despite that, he showed progress throughout August in Charlotte and will head into 2025 with a shot to crack the roster in Chicago.
Arsenal
Formerly employing a fastball that consistency sat around 95 MPH with plenty of vertical break, Nastrini has been more in the 92-94 MPH zone this season but did recently top out at 96 mph in Triple-A prior to his recall to Chicago. It seemed like a plus fastball at times in previous seasons, but has been average or slightly below much of this season with inconsistent command and too many uncompetitive offerings. It can be a quality fastball when located on the corners, but Nastrini hasn’t been able to do that enough which has forced overuse of his slider at times.
His best offering is a sharp slider with strong downward bite and minimal horizontal action as seen by just 1.8 inches of horizontal movement. He utilizes the slider frequently and even threw it more than his fastball in his most successful MLB start of the year against Texas in his return from Triple-A. In that start, he registered eight whiffs on the pitch and registered swings on 44% of the out of zone sliders. When the slider is consistent just below the zone, Nastrini is at his best.
The secondary breaking ball has become a key for Nastrini as he battled command issues throughout the season. His curveball can at times be his best pitch but it’s also an uncompetitive pitch in the dirt too often. He rarely allows hard contact against the pitch and has significantly increased usage of it this season with his changeup struggling to find the zone. It’s more of a 12-6 curveball, averaging only two inches of horizontal movement and plenty of vertical depth.
While it has flashed signs of a plus offering, Nastrini’s feel for his changeup hasn’t been there for much of the season. When at it’s best, it plays very well off his fastball as a the only pitch in his arsenal with significant horizontal movement. However, command of the pitch hasn’t been there frequently and that will need to be an emphasis to allow Nastrini to remain in a starting role.
Outlook
His stuff is certainly MLB caliber, but Nastrini’s walk rate of 20% is far from sustainable at the MLB level and has held him back this season. He has made some mechanical adjustments to simplify his back leg in the second half of the season which has helped him gain some comfort, but he needs to find a way to throw his fastball for a strike first and foremost and then be able to fully deploy his three off speed pitches.
It could make sense for the White Sox to develop a cutter with Nastrini like they have done with many of their young pitchers since Brian Bannister took over the pitching development. Beyond adjusting pitch mix, Nastrini’s simplification and command will need to continue improving this winter as he looks to make the 2025 White Sox roster in the back of the rotation or bullpen. – EE
Other Names to Watch
Sam Antonacci – 2B – (Low-A): A silky smooth swing from the left side and plus plate discipline have helped Antonacci hit the ground running in pro ball after posting an OPS north of 1.000 in his final year at Coastal Carolina. There’s a question of how much impact is there, but his plus contact skills and plate discipline make him an intriguing piece.
Jacob Gonzalez – SS – (Double-A): Drafted in the first round last year after a great collegiate career at Ole Miss, Gonzalez adjusted his swing mechanics this winter and saw better results in High-A to start the year. He posted a .273/.364/.399 slash in 36 games prior to a promotion, but has struggled the rest of the year in Double-A with just a .604 OPS and 4 home runs in 90 games. His approach is advanced but the impact is questionable at best right now as Gonzalez grounds out too frequently and fits better at second base than shortstop.
Ky Bush – LHP – (Triple-A): Acquired from the Angels alongside Edgar Quero last summer, Bush figured out Double-A and dominated in 14 starts with a 2.12 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. His success hasn’t translated yet to higher levels as he did pitch in his first four MLB games before being optioned back to Triple-A due to a 5.60 ERA and 49.2% hard-hit rate allowed. The left-hander has a balanced blend of four pitches but his fastball has been hit hard which could prompt an eventual move to the bullpen as a breaking ball heavy lefty.
William Bergolla – INF – (High-A): Signed for over $2 million in 2022, Bergolla was brought to Chicago at the trade deadline this season. A contact-oriented 19-year-old, he gets on base at a steady clip with a quick left-handed swing and rarely chases. However, just one professional home run highlights his lack of impact and low hard-hit rate. He’s hitting .300 with just 38 strikeouts while being young for the level this year. He’s athletic enough to play shortstop but his arm strength and range profiles better at second base long-term.
Seth Keener – RHP – (High-A): Primarily a reliever at Wake Forest, Keener has spent the year transitioning to a starting role as the White Sox aim to maximize his upside. Prior to a midseason, his stuff had faired well in Single-A despite command still being a work in progress. Through 14 starts at the level, he pitched to a 3.36 ERA with 75 strikeouts across 64.1 innings. Keener’s sharp mid 80s slider is his plus offering paired with a solid mid 90s fastball that features good ride. He’ll need more progress with his changeup and command to remain as a starter but would be a great slider-heavy reliever if not.
Ronny Hernandez – C – (SIngle-A): Spending the entire season in Single-A, Hernandez has worked to develop behind the plate and become a legit catching prospect. Signed out of Venezuela in 2022, he excelled in the ACL last year and continued to show that his approach is well ahead of his age this season. Walking more than he struck out, Hernandez gets on base frequently as he seen bu .387 OBP but needs to elevate and tap into raw strength much more to establish himself as a key piece.
Nick McLain – OF – (ACL): His college career was significantly hampered by injuries, but the White Sox took a chance on the youngest of three McLain brothers in the 3rd round this year. He was excellent in his limited action this spring at Arizona State and has an advanced feel to hit from both sides of the plate. He has played center in the past, but McLain profiles as a left-hander due to his fringy arm and solid athleticism. He’s working to get fully into game shape in Arizona after his collegiate season ended early and could head straight to High-A for his professional debut in 2025.
Peyton Pallette – RHP – (Double-A): A once promising starter drafted in the 2nd round by the White Sox as he recovered from Tommy John Surgery that ended his collegiate career, Pallette has found a new home. Since moving to the bullpen at the start of July, Pallette has a 0.50 ERA and 0.62 WHIP with a nearly 40% strikeout rate and walk rate under 6% while pitching two inning spurts between High-A and Double-A. His command could not find any consistency while starting, but Pallette is now the clear top relief prospect in the system. If he remains in the bullpen, he should debut for Chicago sometime in 2025.