Will the Guardians’ Bullpen Be Just as Dominant in 2025?

Will Clase continue to look like the Cy Young caliber reliever he was in the regular season, or will he look as vulnerable as he did in the postseason? Are Gaddis, Smith and Herrin capable of building upon their pleasantly shocking breakout campaigns in 2024? Do they have the depth beyond their big four to manage any sort of regression to their core pieces from a year ago?

All are reasonable questions to have of a bullpen that seemingly carried a team to within a few games of competing for a World Series.

So as we approach the 2025 season, let’s break down the Guardians’ bullpen and determine whether or not they have what it takes to be as dominant as they were just a season ago.

Just How Good Was the 2024 Guardians Bullpen?

While we’ve discussed how good the Guardians bullpen was in 2024, to give complete context to just how this past season was, let’s put it in comparison to some of the league’s best bullpens in recent years.

With a 7.7 team fWAR, Cleveland’s bullpen in 2024 was amongst the top 10 ranked bullpens in the last 10 full 162-game MLB seasons (with the COVID shortened 60-game season being excluded).

Of this group of the highest fWAR accumulating ‘pens since 2014, the Guardians hold the sole lowest ERA and AVG against, sit tied for the lowest WHIP (alongside the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers) and sit within the top five in FIP (5th).