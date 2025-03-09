Elite Catching Prospect Tandem Is a Key to the White Sox Future
Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel give the Chicago White Sox two high-end catching prospects, and they should be the first stable backstops the team's had in quite some time.
The Chicago White Sox face a long path on their way back into contention, but they are better positioned for the future right now than they have been in previous seasons.
While they did not add any true impact pieces to their MLB roster, this offseason was another step in the right direction via the Garrett Crochet trade that brought in four prospects.
Upon the news of the trade, catcher Kyle Teel being one of the headline prospects was a tad puzzling given that the prize of the 2023 trade deadline, which signaled the full start of this rebuild, was catcher Edgar Quero.
It’s not often you see one team with two elite catching prospects on the brink of the big leagues, but that situation could prove valuable for Chicago.
Trying to determine the split behind the plate between Quero and Teel will be a big task for the organization this season, but both will debut this year and look to provide a glimmer of hope for the White Sox offense.
The pitching presently and particularly in the future, shows promise. But the offense is practically guaranteed to be among the worst in the league this season. The arrival of Quero, Teel, and shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery will at the very least add intrigue.
Both in the middle range of Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects, Quero and Teel will look to be the first truly stable backstops in Chicago in some time.
White Sox Have An Embarrassment of Riches Behind the Plate
Quero is coming off a big season between Double-A and Triple-A last season in which he posted an .829 OPS with 16 home runs and 16 doubles. A switch-hitter, Quero was much better from the right side against left-handers with a 1.025 OPS in a small sample.
Edgar Quero has a .998 OPS in his first 21 Triple-A games since being promoted🔥— The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast (@The_CallUpPod) August 11, 2024
The White Sox prospect climbed all the way to being our 33rd prospect in baseball
pic.twitter.com/LlxnMu1lhj
Working on his defense behind the plate has been a big emphasis for Quero who has been consistently regarded well by pitchers over the past couple seasons.
At just 21 years old on Opening Day, he’s ahead of schedule for most catching prospects but is near being ready to compete at the big league level. He told at camp this week that he’s feeling healthy and ready to compete wherever he plays.
Multiple MLB arms mentioned how fun working with these young catchers has been and impressive they are already.
Teel joins the White Sox organization after being selected by Boston just one pick before the White Sox may have taken him in the 2023 MLB Draft.
His first full professional season was a strong one last year as he spent most of the season in Double-A with a like promotion to Triple-A just like Quero. In 84 Double-A games, Teel posted an .852 OPS with 31 extra-base hits while getting on base at a .390 clip.
Numbers regressed across just 28 games in Triple-A as he settled in, but Teel held his own at the level and should see those numbers tick up in 2025. His continual growth has been noticeable in camp this spring, he made headlines early with this moment against Roki Sasaki.
First batter Roki Sasaki sees is Kyle Teel and he takes him deep to right field. pic.twitter.com/YkwNIAV46q— Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) February 25, 2025
An increase in power would be excellent to see for the catcher who has been more hit-over-power in his career to this point. The presence of two catchers who can be impact pieces in the lineup could do wonders for Chicago.
How Do They Both Get Playing Time?
Defensively, both will likely get reps at other positions assuming they’re both in Triple-A Charlotte to begin the season. Neither has ever played a minor league game at another position aside from DH, but they’ll have to test it this season.
Teel has some experience playing corner outfield dating back to his college years while Quero seemingly will only be an option at first base.
A scenario where each catches three games, plays first in one, and is the DH for one seems like the right balance. Teel could also get a game or two a week in right field if they want that option moving forward.
Matt Thaiss and Korey Lee are expected to open the season as the catchers in Chicago barring any late spring changes, but neither will prevent this duo from breaking through soon. While Lee showed some promise last season, the catchers of the future are Quero and Teel.
Whenever the call up may come, these two should be the catching tandem for the second half of the season, likely sooner than that, in Chicago. On a roster with a lot of positions to figure out, the White Sox have a clear path behind the dish.