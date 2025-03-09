Elite Catching Prospect Tandem Is a Key to the White Sox Future

Trying to determine the split behind the plate between Quero and Teel will be a big task for the organization this season, but both will debut this year and look to provide a glimmer of hope for the White Sox offense.

The pitching presently and particularly in the future, shows promise. But the offense is practically guaranteed to be among the worst in the league this season. The arrival of Quero, Teel, and shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery will at the very least add intrigue.

Both in the middle range of Just Baseball’s Top 100 Prospects, Quero and Teel will look to be the first truly stable backstops in Chicago in some time.

White Sox Have An Embarrassment of Riches Behind the Plate

Quero is coming off a big season between Double-A and Triple-A last season in which he posted an .829 OPS with 16 home runs and 16 doubles. A switch-hitter, Quero was much better from the right side against left-handers with a 1.025 OPS in a small sample.

Edgar Quero has a .998 OPS in his first 21 Triple-A games since being promoted🔥



The White Sox prospect climbed all the way to being our 33rd prospect in baseball



pic.twitter.com/LlxnMu1lhj — The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast (@The_CallUpPod) August 11, 2024

Working on his defense behind the plate has been a big emphasis for Quero who has been consistently regarded well by pitchers over the past couple seasons.

At just 21 years old on Opening Day, he’s ahead of schedule for most catching prospects but is near being ready to compete at the big league level. He told at camp this week that he’s feeling healthy and ready to compete wherever he plays.