Edouard Julien Bouncing Back Is Crucial for the 2025 Twins

If you have followed the major league offseason closely, you know that there are a number of teams that have been fairly quiet. The Twins were one of those teams until recently signing two major league deals. A backup outfielder in Harrison Bader and a reliever in Danny Coulombe are good signings but not high impact ones. The Twins could get the equivalent of a high impact free agent signing with a bounce back from Julien.

What Went Wrong in 2024

Doing a dive into the batted ball data for Julien over the last two seasons shows some clues as to what went wrong in 2024.

2023 2024 Difference Hard-Hit % 44.9 37.8 -7.1 Avg. Launch Angle 8.0 11.9 +3.9 Avg. Exit Velocity 89.5 87.8 -1.7 xwOBA .345 .287 -0.058 Barrel % 13.1 9.8 -3.3 Swing % 37.6 40.6 +3.0 GB/FB 2.10 1.36 -0.74 HR/FB 31.4% 15.1% -16.3 Pull % 40.7 37.2 -3.5

What stands out here is that Julien hit the ball with much less authority in 2024. Hard-hit rate and average exit velocity both fell. That in turn led to a fall in his expected weighted on base average (xwOBA) which is a great measure for quality of contact. What is most bizarre however, is he hit the ball in the air significantly more in 2024.

Julien has posted average power metrics while in the majors. His numbers in both seasons with regards to exit velocity and bat speed are fairly average. In order for players with that type of profile to out slug their exit velocities, you want to see them pull the ball in the air a significant amount.

Despite hitting the ball in the air more (pulling it less), Julien’s numbers got worst. If you take a really close look at the numbers, one that didn’t change almost at all from year-to-year was launch angle sweet spot percentage. That number tells us how often a player hits the ball between eight and 32 degrees, the launch angles that do the most damage.

That number not changing makes two things clear. First, Julien hit a lot more “can of corn fly balls” in 2024. The fact that his launch angle sweet spot rate changed by less than half a percent but his fly ball rate jumped by over nine tells us that. Those can of corn fly balls had a significant impact on his xwOBA.