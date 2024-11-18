Fantasy Baseball 2025: Outfield Rankings
When it comes to the biggest stars in the game today, the outfield position is heavy with such talent.
It’s tough to swallow the range of talent coming from certain positions heading into 2025. Outfield is not one of those spots. In fact, this is my longest list of players, totaling 15. Guys like Mookie Betts are not featured since he is included in my shortstop rankings instead.
If playing in a five-outfielder league, filling up all openings is one of the hardest things to do in terms of roster construction. So who will you be trusting?
15. Brenton Doyle
I needed speed in my dynasty league, so I pulled the trigger on Mr. Doyle. He came through and provided just that, thieving 30 bags while only being caught five times.
The Coors Field impact has helped Doyle in his young career so far, and I think it will only get better for the 26-year-old. Oh, and it seems we can count on the speed considering he’s in the 94th percentile in all of MLB.
14. Anthony Santander
So where did that 44-homer campaign come from exactly? Statcast backs up his play on the field even though he had only reached the 30-home run mark just once before.
Santander is a big free agent this offseason, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The switch-hitting performer was one of the only accountable players in the Oriole offense and should be a solid presence wherever his talents take him.
13. Mike Trout
Will #27 ever be able to reach the level he was once at? I don’t think so, but the level that he can reach is still mighty fine. Remember that on average, over 162 games, Trout hits 40 home runs with a .991 OPS. Not bad, not bad at all.
The question with him isn’t ability, which we so often forget, it’s whether or not he can stay on the field. Since I have him relatively low at #13, it’s obvious that I don’t think so in his age-33 season.
12. Teoscar Hernández
It is my belief that the Dodgers do not win a World Series if Hernández is not in their 2024 lineup. He added not just power but the added fear for opposing pitchers of having to pick their poison with Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman batting ahead of him. Hernández saw a lot of good pitches as a result and took advantage.
It helps a great deal that Dodger Stadium grades out to be one of the best parks to hit at, quite the opposite of T-Mobile Park where Hernández played just one year ago. I will be investing in Teoscar shares no matter the team he lands with.
11. Jackson Chourio
Chourio doesn’t have quite the ceiling that I see for Wyatt Langford (No. 9), however there is a lot of talent here.
It took him a while to get going, but now with some experience to play with, he could reach new levels of production. And don’t forget that he was the youngest player in all of MLB last season, so have some patience!
10. Ronald Acuña Jr.
Acuña put up arguably the best fantasy season of all time in 2023, only to be outdone by Shohei Ohtani a year later.
The Braves leadoff man missed most of 2024 with an ACL tear, but even before this occurred, it seemed as if something was off about his plate approach. He had only 4 long balls through two months of the season while the OPS sat at .716; not exactly his best showing.
I do believe he will bounce back in 2025, though it may take some time. The only reason Acuña is so low is because of his questionable Opening Day status. Nobody knows how much time he will miss, but I’d be more confident in his 2026 than his 2025.
9. Wyatt Langford
After shooting up draft boards last spring, it appeared Langford was going to become the next Ted Williams. Not so fast!
We all learned a valuable lesson when it comes to hyping up prospects who have never faced major league pitching before: Give them time to learn without forcing the issue and counting on them to produce right away.
The good news is that Langford went on a torrid streak to end his 2024 season in September, and all signs point to a second-year breakout after gaining a year of knowledge under his belt.
8. Julio Rodríguez
Speaking of slumps, how bad was Julio for the entire season with the exception of September? Watching the Seattle offense was tough, to say the least. Rodríguez is viewed as their leader, so increased pressure to create runs may have gotten to him a bit.
After watching Rodríguez for three seasons, I have a pretty good idea of who he is: an extremely streaky player with ability to make or break your team depending on how his performance shakes out. Hopefully, you get the red-hot version instead of the ice-cold mode.
7. Corbin Carroll
What an ugly first half of the season it was for the Snakes star. After blowing his rookie year projections out of the water in 2023, Carroll slumped his way through most of 2024.
I’m still a bit curious about his shoulder and how it will hold up going into next season, but he appears to be a lock for around 40 steals almost every season. Leading off for this Arizona offense only increases his value.
6. Yordan Alvarez
Outside of Aaron Judge, I’m not sure there is a better option for at least 30 home runs.
If Alvarez didn’t miss so much time every season, he’d be a top-five pick annually. He’s only finished below a .900 OPS once in his entire career. He won’t steal you many bases but in terms of pure hitting, few guys can match such efficiency.
5. Jarren Duran
The new kid on the block was one of the most valuable draft picks in 2024. I love a quality leadoff hitter in a strong lineup.
The Boston order will become even stronger in 2025, giving optimism for another big year from Duran. The 2023 and 2024 numbers match up in a very consistent way, making us trust Duran’s breakout even more.
4. Fernando Tatis Jr.
I believe that just like the Padres, Tatis himself will be on a revenge tour next season. His numbers showed that he was underachieving his expected stats, which offers positive hope for investors.
He needs to get back to stealing bases, which is a huge part of his game that he didn’t take advantage of in 2024. That could’ve just been an injury-related decision, but if the Padres are trying to go for it, Tatis needs an unlimited green light.
3. Juan Soto
Soto works the count in a way most guys could only dream of. His patience and selectivity allow him to cash in when the right pitch comes his way.
Whoever ponies up and forks out a huge contract for him is all in for a championship attempt. Regardless, I don’t believe he will reach 41 homers yet again, but rather settle back down in the mid-thirties as his typical numbers have been throughout the years.
2. Kyle Tucker
If it hadn’t been for a mysterious injury timeline, Tucker was on pace to finish with very strong numbers per usual. He has been the model of consistency for the past few seasons, and we have every reason to believe he will get back to his 30/30 in 2025.
In just 78 games this past season, Tucker put up a .993 OPS. Hey may even come with a discount considering many fantasy managers weren’t happy with the odd injury absence for half of 2024.
1. Aaron Judge
Nothing much more to say here besides 58 home runs. It’s not a question of ability at this point, but more of a Yankees team question. Will they re-sign Juan Soto and give Judge the proper lineup protection he thrives on? While that remains to be seen, there is no better power hitter in the league than Aaron Judge.