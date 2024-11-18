Fantasy Baseball 2025: Outfield Rankings

14. Anthony Santander

So where did that 44-homer campaign come from exactly? Statcast backs up his play on the field even though he had only reached the 30-home run mark just once before.

Santander is a big free agent this offseason, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The switch-hitting performer was one of the only accountable players in the Oriole offense and should be a solid presence wherever his talents take him.

13. Mike Trout

TEMPE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 24:Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during a spring training exhibition against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 24, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Will #27 ever be able to reach the level he was once at? I don’t think so, but the level that he can reach is still mighty fine. Remember that on average, over 162 games, Trout hits 40 home runs with a .991 OPS. Not bad, not bad at all.

The question with him isn’t ability, which we so often forget, it’s whether or not he can stay on the field. Since I have him relatively low at #13, it’s obvious that I don’t think so in his age-33 season.

12. Teoscar Hernández

It is my belief that the Dodgers do not win a World Series if Hernández is not in their 2024 lineup. He added not just power but the added fear for opposing pitchers of having to pick their poison with Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman batting ahead of him. Hernández saw a lot of good pitches as a result and took advantage.

It helps a great deal that Dodger Stadium grades out to be one of the best parks to hit at, quite the opposite of T-Mobile Park where Hernández played just one year ago. I will be investing in Teoscar shares no matter the team he lands with.