Juan Soto Will Change the Perception of the New York Mets

A bidding frenzy that pinned the two New York teams against one another led to Steve Cohen making Soto an offer he couldn’t refuse, despite the Yankees being prepared to more than double Aaron Judge’s contract to keep Soto batting ahead of him in the Bronx.

Ever since Soto spoke to the media following the World Series, pundits said he was going to the highest bidder. And yet they all seemed surprised when the richest owner in the sport was the one who pushed all the chips forward to get a deal done.

What people are missing by talking about the money, though, is that this signing was a legacy play by Steve Cohen. A contract that serves as an official announcement that the New York Mets are a powerhouse that is here to stay.

Steve Cohen Is Not Playing Nice Anymore

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 15: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) New York Mets owner Steven A. Cohen speaks at the Tom Seaver statue unveiling ceremony before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on April 15, 2022 in New York City. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The Mets defeated the Diamondbacks 10-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

When Judge was a free agent two years ago, Cohen did not even entertain the idea of trying to pouch him from his crosstown rival. Judge was a homegrown Yankee star, and Cohen did not try to throw his wallet around to press him away from being anything but that moving forward.

Last year, when the Yankees cut the line to Soto by trading for him before he hit free agency, it was clear even then that Cohen would not pay them the same courtesy again.

Still, this gave the Yankees an entire season to build a relationship with Soto and prove they were the team with whom he should spend the remainder of his career.