Cubs Pull Off Blockbuster Trade with the Astros for Kyle Tucker

This is a massive get for Chicago as they work to get back into contention sooner-than-later. One of the best players in baseball is on the move, so let’s break it all down.

Fit with the Cubs

It has been reported by many this winter that the Cubs are ready to make moves and be aggressive to get back into contention. Once Juan Soto signed, Kyle Tucker became the best player available, free agent or trade target, in Major League Baseball.

Chicago has been in search for a superstar in the past couple seasons and they have certainly have found one in Tucker who will slot right into the heart of their lineup.

The Cubs have a deep system of talent and they were seemingly able to swing this deal without including their top assets. This is largely due to Tucker having just one year of control left on his contract, which means the Cubs will have to try and re-sign him during or after the season.

In terms of fit, Chicago does have ample outfielders already on the roster and are all but certain to trade at least one now. Cody Bellinger has already been floated in rumors and seems very likely to be on the move now this offseason. Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ are other possibilities to be moved in order to clear the logjam.

This move further pushes the Cubs into the contender tier as they work to improve their roster and take over a weak NL Central division. They’re likely not done here though as the Tucker move still gives them money to spend in free agency, especially if they’re able to move Cody Bellinger’s contract in a trade.