Dodgers Bring Huge Power Bat Back on 3-Year, $66 Million Deal

Teoscar Hernandez is staying with the Dodgers on a 3-year, $66 million deal!



The deal contains a 4th year option and around $23 million in deferred money, per @JeffPassan.

This offseason has already been an expensive one for the Dodgers, who have made a number of big acquisitions in free agency since their 2024 World Series win.

At the end of November, Los Angeles started their winter with a giant deal for Snell, and quickly followed it up with a five-year, $74 million extension for infielder Tommy Edman. The Dodgers then signed both outfielder Michael Conforto and pitcher Blake Treinen to deals on December 10, locking them in on one-year, $17 million and two-year, $22 million contracts, respectively.

Now, the team has brought back one of their best hitters from the 2024 season in Hernández, and taken yet another top free agent off the market.

Dodgers’ Banking On Hernández Repeating Impressive 2024 Offensive Stats

Having initially signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $23.5 million deal before 2024, Hernández posted some of the best offensive stats of his career this season. In 652 plate appearances, the 32-year-old put up a .272/.339/.501 line with a career-high 33 home runs, 99 RBI, and 12 stolen bases, earning the second All-Star nod of his career. He won the MLB Home Run Derby in July, becoming the first player to do so in Dodgers history, and appeared in 16 games during the Dodgers’ ultimately successful playoff campaign.

Hernández’s Batting Run Value of 25 ranked him in the 90th percentile of all qualified batters this season, but both his strikeout rate and whiff rate — 28.8% and 34% — were substantially less impressive. Similarly, the outfielder struggled on defense, which has been somewhat of a trend throughout his career.

During the 2024 season, Hernández’s posted a career-worst -9 Outs Above Average (OAA) in left field, which ranked 260th out of 274 qualified fielders. His -11 Fielding Run Value (FRV) was also a career-worst, and while his arm strength was above average, his arm value was well below.