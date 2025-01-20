Blue Jays Sign All-Star Slugger Anthony Santander

The Toronto Blue Jays got their man, inking switch-hitting outfielder Anthony Santander to a five-year deal. Santander will receive a guaranteed $92.5 million with an opt-out after year three, but the team can void his opt-out by exercising a club option for a sixth season, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The Blue Jays were rumored to be interested in many of the offseason’s top free agents, including Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Roki Sasaki, but came up short of signing them.

Santander, who hit a career-high 44 home runs in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles, will immediately be penciled into the middle of Toronto’s lineup.

Since he rejected a qualifying offer at the beginning of the offseason, the Blue Jays will forfeit their second-highest draft selection and $500,000 in international bonus pool space. The Orioles will receive a compensatory draft pick after the first round.