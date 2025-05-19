Who Can Give the Cubs a Run for Their Money in 2025?

But the Brewers have some non-traditional bright spots in their lineup that’s helped keep them stay afloat. Rhys Hoskins has made his once burdensome-looking contract look complete worth it with a 134 wRC+ this season. Brice Turang has taken huge leap from an 87 wRC+ in 2024 to a 108 wRC+ in 2025 and has already accumulated nearly half his fWAR total from last season (2.5 fWAR) in less than two months this year (1.1 fWAR). Then, Sal Frelick has found a way to transform himself into a league average hitter, raising his wRC+ up 19 points year-over-year.

What’s held Milwaukee’s offense back has been the slow starts from their top guys in Jackson Chourio (87 wRC+), William Contreras (97 wRC+), and Christian Yelich (81 wRC+). While their starts might raise eyebrows, these are hitters that are, quite frankly, too poised to remain in slumps like this. If they can become the offensive rocks in this lineup that we’ve become accustomed to seeing them be, it would go a long way to getting this team back to be division-winning worthy.

Then there’s the rotation which hasn’t been good nor bad, but merely middle of the road. They hold the 14th best starter ERA at 3.83, the 20th lowest WHIP and the 16th lowest BAA. Again, nothing spectacular, but it’s been more a value to them then their offense has been.

And it’s easy to see the vision of this team’s rotation being the usual crafty unit it’s been in years past. They currently sport five starters this season with an ERA at 3.10 or lower featuring the usual suspects like Freddy Peralta and Jose Quintana, as well as some breakout performances from Chad Patrick, Quinn Priester and Logan Henderson.

Then, there’s the likes of Brandon Woodruff and Nestor Cortes, both of whom are on the injured list. Cortes, a former All-Star, is much better than his 9.00 ERA he started the season with before hitting the shelf, and Woodruff, while being injured since part way through the 2023 season, is the author of four consecutive seasons from 2020-2023 with ERAs no higher than 3.05 and WHIPs no higher than 1.07. Should they re-enter this mix and be the pitchers we’ve seen the be in the past, then this rotation could be poised to move from a middle-of-the-road unit to a top-notch staff.

Then a bullpen with the likes of a sub-1.00 ERA Nick Mears, a sub-2.00 ERA Abner Uribe and a sub-3.00 ERA Trevor Megill is in a better place than a 22nd-ranked ERA and 18th-ranked WHIP would appear to indicate.