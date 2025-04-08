Hunter Greene is the Best Priced Ace in All of Baseball

Greene showed flashes of what made him special through his first two seasons and the Reds knew they needed to invest in him. Cincinnati saw the improvements Greene had made and his development trajectory and signed Greene to what is looking like one of the best deals in all of baseball.

Hunter Greene’s Now Bargain Contract

Let’s go back to April 2023. Greene was coming off of a rookie season with the Reds in which he pitched to a 4.44 ERA, allowed too many home runs, but also struck out 11.75 K/9. He had made four starts, including Opening Day, when news broke of a six-year, $53 million extension.

The deal would buy out all three arbitration years while giving the Reds up to two years of what would be free agent years. The 2029 club option for only $21 million does include a $2 million buyout.

Year Amount Age 2023 $1 M 23 2024 $3 M 24 2025 $6 M 25 2026 $8 M 26 2027 $15 M 27 2028 $16 M 28 2029 $21 million (Club Option) 29

For the Reds, they locked up a player they had already heavily invested in, developed, and saw the trajectory of his talent. For Greene, he secured generational wealth and can still hit the open market right around that sweet spot of 30 years old. Pitchers in that range are still young enough to land another long-term deal at a high dollar amount.

But, just how good is this deal for the Reds? Well, for starters, there are over 80 starting pitchers making more than Hunter Greene. His would-be arbitration years are very reasonably priced, even for a small market like Cincinnati to stomach, with no one year looking like it could be a worry.

The eventual jump to $15 million and beyond ages better and better with each day. Look around the league, and the price for starting pitchers. Alex Cobb, coming off a season missed to injury at 37 years old, landed a one-year $15 million deal. Bounce-back candidates are falling into the $17-21 million dollar range.