Just Baseball’s Predictions for the 2025 MLB Season
The Just Baseball staff and community offer their predictions for the upcoming 2025 MLB season.
I spent the last few days bugging my fellow Just Baseball staff members to fill out a poll with their predictions for the 2025 MLB season. I asked members of our brand new Just Baseball Discord to fill it out, too.
My pestering worked, and I woke up this morning to dozens of responses filled with predictions for 2025. Let’s dive right in.
Playoff Field Predictions
NL East
- Staff Consensus: Atlanta Braves
- Community Consensus: Atlanta Braves
An even number of Just Baseball staffers picked the Braves and Phillies to win the NL East. However, I’m giving Atlanta the tiebreaker for two reasons.
First, the Braves were the overwhelming winner of our community poll. Second, the only JB staffer who didn’t pick either the Phillies or Braves to win the NL East predicted the Braves would finish second to the Mets. I promised I wouldn’t name names, but let’s say it’s not surprising this particular managing editor has a Mets bias.
Also, shoutout to the lone community member who thinks the Nationals will win the NL East. Your brazen confidence is inspiring.
NL Central
- Staff Consensus: Chicago Cubs
- Community Consensus: Milwaukee Brewers
The NL Central is the only division in either league where our staff and community predictions differ. With that said, the truth is that both teams got plenty of votes from staffers and community members alike.
What’s even more interesting to me is that the Reds received a handful of votes in both polls, as well as a good deal of support in the NL Wild Card race (more on that momentarily). They’re going to be a dark horse worth watching this year.
NL West
- Staff Consensus: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Community Consensus: Los Angeles Dodgers
No surprises here. The powerhouse Dodgers are the reigning World Series champions and the obvious favorites in the NL West. Only one respondent in this exercise predicted a different division winner (the Diamondbacks). I’m skeptical, but it sure would be fun if the D-backs could make this race more interesting.
NL Wild Card
- Staff Consensus: Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets
- Community Consensus: Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets
This one gets a little confusing. The Diamondbacks received far more votes than any other team in this category, but of course, that’s largely because their chances of winning their division are so low.
Ultimately, however, what matters is that the majority of our staff and community see the Diamondbacks, Phillies, and Mets as postseason teams.
Other teams to get votes from our staff include the Braves, Dodgers, Brewers, and Cubs, as well as the Padres and Reds. Community members showed support for all of those teams, as well as the Giants (2 votes as the third Wild Card team) and Cardinals (1 vote as the third Wild Card team).
AL East
- Staff Consensus: Boston Red Sox
- Community Consensus: Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox were the overwhelming favorite within the Just Baseball community, with 80% of respondents picking them to win the AL East. Not quite as many of our staffers are sold on the upgrades Boston made this winter, but they still earned more votes from our staff than either the Yankees or the Orioles.
AL Central
- Staff Consensus: Cleveland Guardians
- Community Consensus: Cleveland Guardians
The Guardians edged out the Twins by just one vote in our staff poll and two votes in our community poll.
The AL Central is the only division where four different teams earned multiple votes in both polls. While the Guardians and Twins are the favorites, the Tigers and Royals have real shots, too.
To the surprise of no one, the White Sox did not receive any votes.
AL West
- Staff Consensus: Texas Rangers
- Community Consensus: Texas Rangers
I’m surprised by how handily the Rangers came out on top in both our staff and community prediction polls. More than two-thirds of our staffers have the Rangers toppling the Astros in the AL West. Their margin of victory was a little smaller in our community poll, but it still wasn’t close.
Only one staff member has the Mariners winning the AL West (spoiler alert: it was me). Meanwhile, the Mariners and Athletics each earned one selection in the community poll.
AL Wild Card
- Staff Consensus: Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles
- Community Consensus: New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros
Don’t pay too much attention to the order of the Wild Card teams. The fact that the Astros got the most votes among our staff (and the fewest of the top three among our community) is just because Houston received more division votes from our community, while New York and Baltimore received more division votes from our staff.
What matters is that, just like in the NL, the majority of our staff and community seem to agree that the Astros, Yankees, and Orioles will end up in the playoff field.
Pennant and World Series Predictions
NL Champion
- Staff Consensus: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Community Consensus: Los Angeles Dodgers
It’s no surprise that the Dodgers earned the plurality of votes from both our staff and community. Yet, it wasn’t as much of a landslide as I expected. A handful of our staffers picked the Braves and Phillies, while the Mets and D-backs each got one selection apiece.
Meanwhile, the Padres, Brewers, and Reds were each named by one of our community respondents.
AL Champion
- Staff Consensus: Texas Rangers
- Community Consensus: Boston Red Sox
The Rangers and Red Sox tied in our staff poll, but I’m awarding the tiebreaker to the Rangers. Why? Three staffers did not pick either Texas or Boston to win the AL pennant. Of those three, all of them had the Rangers finishing ahead of the Red Sox in the regular season.
The results were more varied in our community poll, but the Red Sox earned the plurality of selections. The Rangers came in second, but the Astros were close behind. The Guardians, Tigers, and Orioles also received votes.
World Series Winner
- Staff Consensus: Los Angeles Dodgers
- Community Consensus: Los Angeles Dodgers
When I was filling out my predictions, I felt boring picking the Dodgers to win it all, but I just didn’t think I could responsibly pick any other team. That’s not because I think another Dodgers championship is inevitable – far from it – but, at least on paper, they’re just that much better than every other team.
So, I was pleasantly surprised to see that the Dodgers received fewer than 50% of the votes in both our staff and community polls.
Interestingly, the vast majority of our staff members predicted an NL club would win the World Series. Among AL clubs, only the Rangers and Red Sox received votes (two apiece).
NL teams also earned more support from our community, although not to the same extent. In all, our community members named 10 different teams as World Series winners, including the Dodgers, Red Sox, Phillies, Braves, Rangers, Diamondbacks, Tigers, Brewers, Mets, and Reds.
Award Predictions
NL MVP
- Staff Consensus: Shohei Ohtani
- Community Consensus: Shohei Ohtani
Just as the Dodgers are the overwhelming favorites in the National League, their best player is the overwhelming favorite for MVP. Shohei Ohtani’s community vote total grows even higher if you count the one respondent who wrote in for “Shovel Ohtani.”
The only other players to receive votes from our staff were Juan Soto (4), Elly De La Cruz (3), Mookie Betts (1), and Corbin Carroll (1).
Soto and De La Cruz also received multiple votes from our community, as did Bryce Harper, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Francisco Lindor. Finally, only one player was named exactly once on our community poll, but I think it might be my favorite prediction from this exercise: Paul Skenes for NL MVP.
AL MVP
- Staff Consensus: Bobby Witt Jr.
- Community Consensus: Bobby Witt Jr.
I knew Bobby Witt Jr. would be a popular pick. I didn’t realize he’d be this popular. Last year’s runner-up was far and away the top answer from both our staff and community.
As you could have guessed, Aaron Judge, Gunnar Henderson, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also received votes in both polls.
The only other candidates named by community members were Tarik Skubal and Wyatt Langford. Meanwhile, Corey Seager, Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, and, would you believe it, Wyatt Langford, each got some love from our staff.
NL Cy Young
- Staff Consensus: Paul Skenes
- Community Consensus: Paul Skenes
More of our staffers think Paul Skenes will win the NL Cy Young than the Dodgers will win the NL pennant. Are our expectations a bit high for a sophomore with just 23 MLB starts under his belt? Yes. But this is Paul Skenes. How could you not have high expectations?
Blake Snell, Zack Wheeler, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were the only other pitchers to receive votes from our staff.
The responses from our community had a bit more diversity. In addition to Snell, Wheeler, and Yamamoto, Corbin Burnes, Zac Gallen, Hunter Greene, Michael King, and Cristopher Sánchez all earned one vote each.
AL Cy Young
- Staff Consensus: Garrett Crochet or Tarik Skubal
- Community Consensus: Garrett Crochet
This is the first award for which neither our staff nor our community could see a clear favorite. Or, perhaps more accurately, there is a clear favorite (it’s Tarik Skubal), but that feels like a boring answer.
In addition to Skubal and Garrett Crochet, Cole Ragans and Jacob deGrom each received several votes, while Bryce Miller, Framber Valdez, George Kirby, and Logan Gilbert were all named on two ballots apiece. Finally, one staffer predicted Tanner Bibee will take home the AL Cy Young.
Crochet edged out Skubal in the community vote, which was a bit more of a two-horse race. Still, a handful of others received votes, namely Gilbert, deGrom, Ragans, Pablo López, and Hunter Brown.
NL Rookie of the Year
- Staff Consensus: Matt Shaw
- Community Consensus: Matt Shaw
Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw edged out Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki by one vote in our staff poll. Meanwhile, I have to wonder if some of our community members forgot Sasaki was eligible. The early front-runner was only named on two ballots.
Dylan Crews (WSH) also got some major love from both our staff and community. Other players to receive multiple votes in either poll include Bubba Chandler (PIT) and Drake Baldwin (ATL), while some of the more unusual picks include Rhett Lowder (CIN), Jordan Lawlar (ARI), Thomas Harrington (PIT), Tirso Ornelas (SDP), and Craig Yoho (MIL).
AL Rookie of the Year
- Staff Consensus: Cam Smith
- Community Consensus: Jackson Jobe
I’m really glad our staff and community don’t align on everything. Smith and Jobe were the top two vote-getters in each poll, but our staff prefers the Astro, while our community prefers the Tiger.
Other rookies to receive multiple votes in either poll were Jacob Wilson (ATH), Roman Anthony (BOS), and Kristian Campbell (BOS). The more unusual picks include Christian Moore (LAA), Jack Leiter (TEX), Colson Montgomery (CHW), Will Warren (NYY), Coby Mayo (BAL), Will Wagner (TOR), and, somewhat surprisingly, Jasson Domínguez (NYY) who only received one vote in each poll despite being the early front-runner.
NL Platinum Glove
- Staff Consensus: Brenton Doyle
- Community Consensus: Patrick Bailey
I like including Platinum Glove in these predictions, largely because most other outlets exclude this award. I think that’s silly. Great defenders are so much fun! I love watching just about every player named in this section.
Brenton Doyle earned the most votes from our staff, but Patrick Bailey wasn’t far behind. Francisco Lindor, Dansby Swanson, and Matt Chapman also received multiple votes, while Jacob Young, Brice Turang, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Pete Crow-Armstrong each got one selection.
On the community side, a ton of players received votes, but Bailey was the clear winner. In addition to Lindor, Swanson, Chapman, Turang, Tatis, and PCA, other players receiving votes included Nolan Arenado, Bryson Stott, and Michael Harris II.
AL Platinum Glove
- Staff Consensus: Andrés Giménez
- Community Consensus: Andrés Giménez
Andrés Giménez edged out Bobby Witt Jr. with our staff, while Daulton Varsho, Cal Raleigh, Alex Bregman, Steven Kwan, and José Ramírez also earned votes.
The new Blue Jay won even more handily in our community poll. In addition to Raleigh, Witt, Varsho, and Kwan, others receiving selections included Adley Rutschman, Anthony Volpe, Parker Meadows, Jake Meyers, and Gunnar Henderson.
NL Manager of the Year
- Staff Consensus: Terry Francona
- Community Consensus: Terry Francona
Manager of the Year is hard to predict, but there is a clear front-runner in the NL. The beloved Terry Francona is already a three-time MOY winner, and he’s in a great position to win his fourth if he can lead the Reds to the playoffs this season.
AL Manager of the Year
- Staff Consensus: Alex Cora
- Community Consensus: Alex Cora
There’s no doubt who both our staff and community think will take home AL Manager of the Year: Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox. It makes sense.
The best way to win the award is to manage a team that vastly improves from one year to the next. If the Red Sox go from .500 club to World Series contender – as many among us think they will – Cora is a shoo-in to win his first MOY.