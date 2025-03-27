Just Baseball’s Predictions for the 2025 MLB Season

I spent the last few days bugging my fellow Just Baseball staff members to fill out a poll with their predictions for the 2025 MLB season. I asked members of our brand new Just Baseball Discord to fill it out, too.

My pestering worked, and I woke up this morning to dozens of responses filled with predictions for 2025. Let’s dive right in.

Playoff Field Predictions

NL East

Staff Consensus: Atlanta Braves

Community Consensus: Atlanta Braves

An even number of Just Baseball staffers picked the Braves and Phillies to win the NL East. However, I’m giving Atlanta the tiebreaker for two reasons.

First, the Braves were the overwhelming winner of our community poll. Second, the only JB staffer who didn’t pick either the Phillies or Braves to win the NL East predicted the Braves would finish second to the Mets. I promised I wouldn’t name names, but let’s say it’s not surprising this particular managing editor has a Mets bias.