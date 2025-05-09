With Derek Shelton Out, Where Do the Pirates Go From Here?

Late on Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Pirates made a decision that many saw coming for a while now. The club announced that they dismissed their manager, Derek Shelton, who was in the middle of his sixth season with the club.

The Pirates also announced that they already named a new manager, with their bench coach Don Kelly set to take over.

In the Pirates’ press release on the firing, general manager Ben Cherington said, “I believe strongly Donnie is the right person to manage the team right now.”

He would also go on to add, “He is a Pirate. He bleeds black and gold. No one is more committed, and no one loves this team or city more than Donnie. He is the right person to manage our team and help get us back on track.”