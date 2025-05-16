Pitchers Who Have Been Shockingly Excellent to Start 2025

The 2025 MLB season is well underway and there have been plenty of headlines for baseball fans to grasp onto in the opening weeks.

One of the annual conversation pieces in the baseball world through the opening months is always the strong starts, especially those occurring on the mound.

While the usual suspects like Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal might be thriving and the those tabbed for breakouts like Hunter Brown may be in the midst of those breakouts, there are some strong efforts underway from a group of starters that are simply a real surprise.

As we shift in into the second half of the second full month of the 2025 campaign, those strong starts simply start to become strong performances in general as the season rages on.