The Pirates Don’t Have a Single Good Hitter

As the 2024 season came to a close for the Pittsburgh Pirates, it was clear that the offseason needed to be dedicated to making offensive upgrades to complement a young, talented core that was taking shape.

With a rotation that featured Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, and Mitch Keller, with more talented arms on the way, the future looked bright with some minor improvements.

However, the club continued their trend of being overly cautious with spending money, with the offense’s primary splashes coming in the form of veteran Tommy Pham and first baseman Spencer Horwitz.

Seeing this, most baseball fans knew the team was heading toward yet another disappointing season offensively. However, the on-field product has been even worse than expected.