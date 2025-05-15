Cy Young Betting Odds for 2025: Which Pitcher is Taking Home The Hardware This Year? (May 2025)

Looking across the game of baseball, every given night, we are getting treated to a brilliant pitching performance by one of the game’s top arms. Due to the evolution of technology, pitchers have more information at their disposal than ever before, which has leveled the playing field for all different types of pitchers to find success.

With pitchers now utilizing arsenals of optimized pitch shapes, we have seen phenoms burst onto the scene looking more dominant than ever before, as well as veterans finding the best version of themselves much later in their careers.

All of this leads to a wide-open race each year when it comes to the AL and NL Cy Young Awards, as we have not seen a back-to-back winner since prior to the 2022 season. An award that was once dominated by past Cy Young award winners Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw has suddenly been passed around more frequently in recent years.

Looking at the 2025 Cy Young odds, we see a collection of dynamic arms that all have the ability to put together a dominant stretch of a few months to close out the 2025 season as the best pitcher in their league. Who will win MLB’s Cy Young Awards?