Just Baseball’s 2023 All-MLB First and Second Teams
Superstars and newcomers line Just Baseball's 1st and 2nd Team All-MLB selections, led by prodigious seasons in Atlanta and Anaheim.
The 2023 MLB season has come and gone, and now we have officially entered Awards Week. One of the newer accolades given out at season’s end is the All-MLB Team, which started back in 2019.
MLB’s official All-MLB Team will be announced on Saturday, December 16, but we figured we’d get out ahead of the fan vote and make our own selections.
Catcher
First Team: Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles)
2023 Stats: 154 G, 5.1 fWAR, .277/.374/.435, 20 HR, 80 RBI, 127 wRC+
Arguably the best player on the best team in the American League, Rutschman managed to level up from his stellar rookie campaign from a season ago. He is undoubtedly the leader of the lineup with the most exciting future in the game.
Second Team: William Contreras (Milwaukee Brewers)
2023 Stats: 141 G, 5.4 fWAR, .289/.367/.457, 17 HR, 78 RBI, 124 wRC+
We knew the bat could be a force if given an everyday opportunity, and Contreras got that opportunity in Milwaukee this season. While his OPS may have dropped from .860 in 2022 to an .828 mark this season, his defensive abilities happened to drastically improve seemingly overnight, making him a top-flight catcher in the game.
First Base
First Team: Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers)
2023 Stats: 161 G, 7.9 fWAR, .331/.410/.567, 59 2B, 29 HR, 102 RBI, 23 SB, 163 wRC+
Just one two-bagger shy of becoming the first player with a 60-double season since Joe Medwick and Charlie Gehringer, who both did it in 1936, Freeman was also a home run shy of a 30 homer/100 RBI season. Still playing elite defense and sneakily swiping 23 bags this year, Freeman was undeniably the best first baseman in baseball.
Second Team: Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves)
2023 Stats: 162 G, 6.7 fWAR, .283/.389/.604, 54 HR, 139 RBI, 160 wRC+
Olson was far-and-away the most prolific run-producer in baseball this season, logging 21 more RBI’s than next-best Pete Alonso. Ronald Acunã was the table setter for the best offense we’ve seen in years, but Olson was the middle-of-the-order cog that kept the machine running.
Second Base
First Team: Marcus Semien (Texas Rangers)
2023 Stats: 162 G, 6.3 fWAR, .276/.348/.478, 29 HR, 100 RBI, 14 SB, 124 wRC+
Semien embodies reliability, playing all 162 games for Bruce Bochy this season and leading the American League in plate appearances, hits, and runs scored while driving in 100 runs and playing Gold Glove-caliber defense. The Rangers allocated their resources in the right places with Semien and his middle infield-mate.
Second Team: Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves)
2023 Stats: 148 G, 4.0 fWAR, .280/.336/.513, 33 HR, 109 RBI, 13 SB, 124 wRC+
This was an incredibly difficult spot to peg. Nico Hoerner? Ketel Marte? Luis Arraez? Ha-Seong Kim? And then you remember that there was a four-win player with 33 homers and nearly 110 runs driven in. That’s pretty hard to argue with.
Shortstop
First Team: Corey Seager (Texas Rangers)
2023 Stats: 119 G, 6.1 fWAR, .327/.390/.623, 42 2B, 33 HR, 96 RBI, 169 wRC+
If Seager was healthy enough to play the entire season, he would’ve flirted with an eight-win season. The superstar shortstop is so much more than a postseason titan; he was arguably a top-five hitter in the game while holding down shortstop for the World Series champions.
Second Team: Francisco Lindor (New York Mets)
2023 Stats: 160 G, 6.0 fWAR, .254/.336/.470, 33 2B, 31 HR, 98 RBI, 31 SB, 121 wRC+
Overshadowed by the underperformance of the Mets as a whole this season, Lindor put together a nearly-silent 30/30 season while logging a WAR right at 6.0. Year-over-year, there may not be a shortstop with as reliable of an all-around game as Lindor.
Third Base
First Team: Austin Riley (Atlanta Braves)
2023 Stats: 159 G, 5.2 fWAR, .281/.345/.516, 32 2B, 37 HR, 97 RBI, 127 wRC+
Relatively speaking, Riley stumbled into the All-Star Break, posting a .775 OPS in his first 89 games. But, like clockwork, Riley turned it into a masterful season, slashing .300/.368/.601 with 21 HR in his final 70 games of the year.
Second Team: Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians)
2023 Stats: 156 G, 5.1 fWAR, .282/.356/.475, 36 2B, 24 HR, 80 RBI, 28 SB, 123 wRC+
Much like Lindor, Ramirez is as strong of a model of consistency as we have in the game, always flirting with a 30/30 season and eclipsing 5.0 WAR. Even on a disappointing squad in 2023, Ramirez’s excellence was undeniable.
Left Field
First Team: Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks)
2023 Stats: 155 G, 6.0 fWAR, .285/.362/.506, 30 2B, 10 3B, 26 HR, 76 RBI, 54 SB, 133 wRC+
One of the best rookie seasons that we’ve seen since Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso’s first goes, Carroll cemented himself as one of the most dynamic players in the game in Year One. Carroll spent the majority of his time defensively in left, but provides a great glove in all three spots with perennial 30-homer capability and game-changing speed.
Second Team: Juan Soto (San Diego Padres)
2023 Stats: 162 G, 5.5 fWAR, .275/.410/.519, 32 2B, 35 HR, 109 RBI, 155 wRC+
Another year, another .400+ OBP season from Juan Soto. What else do we want from this guy? Even with a frustrating glove, the newly-turned 25-year-old is consistently a top-10 player in the game and should command the Padres a king’s ransom (again) if he is indeed on the move (again).
Center Field
First Team: Julio Rodriguez (Seattle Mariners)
2023 Stats: 155 G, 5.9 fWAR, .275/.333/.485, 37 2B, 32 HR, 103 RBI, 37 SB, 126 wRC+
It took a late surge in early July to cement Julio Rodriguez’s All-Star resumé, but he switched it into a different gear after the break. In 68 games after the Midsummer Classic, Rodriguez slashed .308/.363/.578 with 19 HR, 54 RBI, and 15 SB en route to a six-win season.
Second Team: Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago White Sox)
2023 Stats: 145 G, 5.0 fWAR, .264/.315/.542, 36 2B, 38 HR, 80 RBI, 20 SB, 128 wRC+
One of the few bright spots in Chicago’s season happened to be one of the brightest spots in the American League. The battle for Robert has been availability; playing 145 games propelled him to career-best marks in nearly every statistical category.
Right Field
First Team: Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves)
2023 Stats: 159 G, 8.3 fWAR, .337/.416/.596, 41 HR, 106 RBI, 149 R, 73 SB, 170 wRC+
I’m not sure detailed analysis is a necessity here. He’s the first player ever with a 40/70 season. That nets the best position player in baseball this year an All-MLB nod.
Second Team: Kyle Tucker (Houston Astros)
2023 Stats: 157 G, 4.9 fWAR, .284/.369/.517, 37 2B, 29 HR, 112 RBI, 30 SB, 140 wRC+
Don’t let the underwhelming postseason stretch for Tucker take away from his brilliance during the regular season; while leading the American League in runs driven in, Tucker led the Astros to an AL West title despite noticeable absences from both Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve. He’s due for a massive payday in a matter of time.
Designated Hitter
First Team: Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)
2023 Stats (Hitting): 135 G, 6.6 fWAR, .304/.412/.654, 8 3B, 44 HR, 95 RBI, 20 SB, 180 wRC+
This is so ridiculously hard for me to wrap my brain around. If you remove “Shohei Ohtani The Pitcher” from the equation entirely, he still ranks fifth in all of baseball in fWAR, trailing only Ronald Acuña Jr., Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Matt Olson. And, he did that without logging a single inning in the field. This is an every year occurrence. With Ohtani off the mound entirely in 2024, he could still be an MVP candidate.
Second Team: Yordan Alvarez (Houston Astros)
2023 Stats: 114 G, 4.5 fWAR, .293/.407/.583, 31 HR, 97 RBI, 170 wRC+
Alvarez’s reign of terror over opposing pitching continued in a season in which he didn’t even register as a qualified hitter. Neck, oblique, and finger injuries kept him out of a lineup at different points throughout the season, but Alvarez still finished third in the American League in at-bats per home run, trailing only Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
Utility
First Team: Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)
2023 Stats: 152 G, 8.3 fWAR, .307/.408/.579, 40 2B, 39 HR, 107 RBI, 14 SB, 167 wRC+
Anywhere you put him, Mookie Betts is a WAR accumulator and one of the most well-rounded baseball players in recent memory. As of this year, “anywhere you put him” happened to include shortstop and podcasting, because of course it did.
Second Team: Cody Bellinger (Chicago Cubs)
2023 Stats: 130 G, 4.1 fWAR, .307/.356/.525, 29 2B, 26 HR, 97 RBI, 20 SB, 134 wRC+
The redemption arc for Cody Bellinger was not only fantastic from a fan perspective, but it may have netted Bellinger north of $100 million in free agency. His exceptional defensive run in center field was cut short because of a knee injury, but he returned to the Cubs lineup playing a fantastic first base.
Starting Pitchers
First Team: Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees)
2023 Stats: 33 GS, 209.0 IP, 15-4, 2.63 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 9.6 K/9, 2.1 BB/9
The best starting pitcher in baseball this season, Cole was the lone consistent bright spot in a Yankees rotation that looked like one of the best in baseball heading into Spring Training. The home run bug made its way out of Cole’s system in 2023, which was the most welcomed thing to his all-around numbers.
First Team: Blake Snell (San Diego Padres)
2023 Stats: 32 GS, 180.0 IP, 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 3.44 FIP, 11.7 K/9, 5.0 BB/9
Snell took home his second Cy Young Award this year, despite leading the National League in walks issued. He has proven time and time again that he can get outs and prevent runs in a way unique to him and him alone. Snell is far and away the most fascinating price tag in this free agent class.
First Team: Justin Steele (Chicago Cubs)
2023 Stats: 30 GS, 173.1 IP, 16-5, 3.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 3.02 FIP, 9.1 K/9, 1.9 BB/9
Steele contended for a Cy Young Award until the last month of the season using almost exclusively a 92 mile-per-hour fastball and a slider. It’s hard to truly articulate what makes Steele’s two-pitch mix this great, but his “invisiball” heater has him in line to be the Opening Day starter for one of the most heralded franchises in baseball.
First Team: Kevin Gausman (Toronto Blue Jays)
2023 Stats: 31 GS, 185.0 IP, 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 2.97 FIP, 11.5 K/9, 2.7 BB/9
Another year of striking out the world, walking next to no one, and limiting the long ball for the second-year Blue Jay. Gausman’s 237 strikeouts paced the American League, and he’s proven to be the anchor for a Toronto club that rode the rollercoaster of volatility from their offense all season long.
First Team: Sonny Gray (Minnesota Twins)
2023 Stats: 32 GS, 184.0 IP, 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 2.83 FIP, 9.0 K/9, 2.7 BB/9
He’s certainly not lighting up the radar gun anymore, but Sonny Gray turned in the best season of his career since his age-25 season in Oakland. The newly-turned 34-year-old should command a multi-year deal with a high AAV this winter, with that team knowing that they’re getting one of the most cerebral pitchers in the game.
Second Team: Logan Webb (San Francisco Giants)
2023 Stats: 33 GS, 216.0 IP, 3.25 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 3.16 FIP, 8.1 K/9, 1.3 BB/9
The Giants’ lack of star power certainly sunk their notoriety this season, but Logan Webb’s 2023 campaign should be celebrated. The young sinker-baller has proven to be one of the true consistently great pitchers in baseball over the past three seasons, and new manager Bob Melvin can practically pencil Webb in for 200 innings and a low-3.00’s ERA in 2024.
Second Team: Zac Gallen (Arizona Diamondbacks)
2023 Stats: 34 GS, 210.0 IP, 17-9, 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 3.27 FIP, 9.4 K/9, 2.0 BB/9
Gallen may very well have been the title-holder of “Best Pitcher in Baseball” at some point over the summer, but the occasional blow-up start cost him the NL Cy Young Award late. Gallen recaptured that spring/summer magic in Game 5 of the World Series, and he should be a consensus top-10 pitcher in the game heading into next season.
Second Team: Jordan Montgomery (Texas Rangers)
2023 Stats: 32 GS, 188.2 IP, 3.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 3.56 FIP, 7.9 K/9, 2.3 BB/9
A postseason star, Montgomery was as reliable an arm as you could find in 2023, both at the Trade Deadline and in the Fall Classic. The big left-hander wasn’t blowing 98 by anyone, but is ability to anchor a World Series-winning rotation could command him a nine-figure deal this offseason.
Second Team: Kyle Bradish (Baltimore Orioles)
2023 Stats: 30 GS, 168.2 IP, 2.83 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 3.27 FIP, 9.0 K/9, 2.3 BB/9
The breakout star on the mound this past season, Bradish spun his slider to the tune of a sub-3.00 ERA and aceship of the best team in the American League. Throw the advanced metrics and fastball performance out the window at season’s end — this guy was exactly what the Baltimore Orioles needed in 2023.
Second Team: Spencer Strider (Atlanta Braves)
2023 Stats: 32 GS, 186.2 IP, 20-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 2.85 FIP, 13.5 K/9, 2.8 BB/9
You can count on one hand the number of starts that derailed Strider’s Cy Young campaign. Strider was as consistently dominant as any starter in baseball this year, winning 20 games for the best team in baseball and leading the strikeout tally by a country mile.
Relief Pitchers
First Team: Felix Bautista (Baltimore Orioles)
2023 Stats: 56 G, 33 SV, 61.0 IP, 8-2, 1.48 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 1.88 FIP, 16.2 K/9, 3.8 BB/9
No pitcher came close to the dominance of Felix Bautista this year closing out games for Baltimore. His 100 mile-per-hour fastball was coupled by the best splitter in recent memory, punching out a comical 110 hitters in 61 innings of work. Here’s to hoping for a speedy recovery, as Bautista rehabs from end-of-season Tommy John surgery.
First Team: Devin Williams (Milwaukee Brewers)
2023 Stats: 61 G, 36 SV, 58.2 IP, 1.53 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 2.66 FIP, 13.3 K/9, 4.3 BB/9
The “Airbender” was arguably the best pitch in all of baseball this season, holding opponents to an .097 batting average against with a .187 slugging percentage. As long as Williams is turning to this pitch more than half the time and it’s still finding immense success, he’ll find his way onto this team for years to come.
Second Team: Josh Hader (San Diego Padres)
2023 Stats: 61 G, 33 SV, 56.1 IP, 1.28 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 2.69 FIP, 13.6 K/9, 4.8 BB/9
Narrative may have fooled the casual fan into thinking that Hader’s 2023 was a disappointment, but it was anything but. Yes, Hader threw on a heavily protected schedule, but an ERA under 1.30 is impossible to deny.
Second Team: David Bednar (Pittsburgh Pirates)
2023 Stats: 66 G, 39 SV, 67.1 IP, 2.00 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 2.53 FIP, 10.7 K/9, 2.8 BB/9
When the bullpen phone rang at PNC Park, chances were it was for David Bednar. Constantly beckoned, Bednar never disappointed, leading the National League in saves with an ERA right at 2.00.
Video Breakdown of Our All-MLB Teams
For a further breakdown of these All-MLB teams we have put together, we discussed them at length in a pair of episodes on the Just Baseball Show.