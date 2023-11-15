Just Baseball’s 2023 All-MLB First and Second Teams

The 2023 MLB season has come and gone, and now we have officially entered Awards Week. One of the newer accolades given out at season’s end is the All-MLB Team, which started back in 2019.

MLB’s official All-MLB Team will be announced on Saturday, December 16, but we figured we’d get out ahead of the fan vote and make our own selections.

Catcher

First Team: Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles)

2023 Stats: 154 G, 5.1 fWAR, .277/.374/.435, 20 HR, 80 RBI, 127 wRC+

Arguably the best player on the best team in the American League, Rutschman managed to level up from his stellar rookie campaign from a season ago. He is undoubtedly the leader of the lineup with the most exciting future in the game.