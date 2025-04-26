The Milwaukee Brewers Are Sure Glad They Kept Rhys Hoskins

March 27 – April 10 G: 11; PA: 38 AVG: .161 OBP: .289 SLG: .161 OPS: .451 wRC+: 41 wOBA: .227 K%: 26.3% April 11 – April 26 G: 13; PA: 50 AVG: .395 OBP: .480 SLG: .661 OPS: 1.131 wRC+: 214 wOBA: .489 K%: 14.0% Rhys Hoskins 2025 Stats via FanGraphs

The results are night and day when comparing Hoskins’ first 11 games to his most recent 13 games. His numbers since April 11 have been some of the best in Major League Baseball, and he’s been a vital piece of Milwaukee’s offense in 2025.

Among Brewers hitters with 50 plate appearances on the season, Hoskins ranks third on the team in batting average (.297), second in slugging percentage (.446), and first in on-base percentage (.398), wOBA (.376) and wRC+ (139).

Even when things weren’t going his way to start the year, he was still doing a good job of working deep into counts and drawing walks at a high rate. That’s something he’s continued to do while the hits are starting to fall.

What’s Led to Hoskins’ Strong Start?

MILWAUKEE, WI – APRIL 15: Rhys Hoskins #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers drops his bat after hitting a solo home run in the second inning during the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Aaron Gash/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

It’s important to remember the difference in sample sizes that we are working with early in the season. So far in 2025, Hoskins has 88 plate appearances under his belt as opposed to 517 in 2024. So, numbers can change quickly given how early it is in the year.

Still, the results at the plate this season have been noticeably better than last season. Therefore it’s valuable to check in and see where he improved the most when compared to his down year in 2024.

Getting Back to His Old Approach

Hoskins expanded the strike zone more than ever in 2024, chasing balls 25.4% of the time. So far in 2025, he’s cut that rate to 20.6%, which would end up being his lowest mark since 2018.