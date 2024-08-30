The AL Central Has Been MLB’s Best Surprise This Year

Entering the 2024 season, the industry-wide expectation was that the AL East, NL East and NL West would once again be baseball’s most dominant divisions. The AL Central wasn’t even in the conversation for most exciting quintet of teams.

Here we are, inching closer and closer to the final month of the 2024 regular season and the AL Central has been one of the best divisions in the game. In fact, as of right now they’re the only one with four teams above .500 and are one of two (NL West) with three teams in a playoff spot.

This is a division with a ton of star power, so it’s not that surprising that the teams are doing well. Bobby Witt Jr. on the Royals is firmly in the thick of things in the AL MVP discussion. Jose Ramirez on the Guardians is one of the best third basemen of this generation. Tarik Skubal on the Tigers appears to be running away with the Cy Young Award this season and even has his eyes on a Triple Crown.

The list goes on.