Will Adolis Garcia Flex His Muscles Again in 2025?
Slowed by a nagging knee injury for most of last season, Adolis Garcia will look to get back to the top of his game in 2025.
Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia went from being the hottest player on the planet during the 2023 World Series run to being below league average last season. A nagging knee injury, coupled with an upper body that didn’t allow him to properly time up fastballs, and you have a recipe for disaster.
A silver lining in being featured in a bounce-back article is that the player has done well in the past. If they hadn’t performed at a high level previously, the piece would have a much different vibe.
Speaking of vibe. When at his peak, few players in MLB exude as much swagger as the Cuban Garcia. He became many people’s favorite player during his ALCS MVP-winning series. From his heroic home runs to his heated exchanges with the ‘Stros, he instantly blossomed into a star on the biggest of stages.
Rising Star
But as with many “overnight successes”, Garcia didn’t just splash onto the scene in the 2023 playoffs. His crescendo to that moment started back in his rookie campaign of 2021. From 2021 to 2023, he was on an upward trajectory.
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Home Runs
|31
|27
|39
|wRC+
|99
|112
|126
|fWAR
|2.9
|3.1
|4.6
After posting the above numbers during a three-year run, Garcia went off in the postseason of 2023. In 15 games he slashed .323/.382/.726, scored 11 runs, had 22 RBI, and crushed 8 home runs.
Add on top of his bat, Garcia’s arm, and overall defensive play and he was a legitimate superstar. In fact, he was an All-Star in both 2021 and 2023 while adding a Gold Glove to the trophy case in 2023 as well.
With that as a backdrop, few could have seen what 2024 held in store for Garcia. Some might have predicted a drop off, but not one of the magnitude that occurred.
2024: A Year to Forget
How do you go from organizational darling to having some overzealous fans calling for you to be DFA’ed in less than a year? I’ll tell you. In Garcia’s case, he hit just .224/.284/.400. He did have 25 home runs, scored 68 runs, and had 85 RBI, but only managed a wRC+ of 92 with a -0.2 fWAR.
What in the world was the deal? A big part of Garcia’s issue was he was trying to play through a sore knee for most of the season. Trying being the keyword. He was able to play, but his movement and range were diminished.
In 2023, Garcia’s range and sprint speed were in the 82nd and 50th percentile, respectively. Those numbers plummeted to the 1st and 36th percentile in 2024. He was clearly in pain and it most likely had an adverse effect on his hitting as well.
When taking a look at Garcia’s Baseball Savant page the last two seasons couldn’t be any more different. 2023 has so much red (good, high percentile rankings) that it looks like a hot Texas summer. Then if you click on the 2024 version, it is filled with so much blue (bad, low percentile rankings) that it makes me cold just gawking at the screen.
The other apparent issue that tormented Garcia in 2024, was his lack of power against the fastball. When pitchers decided to challenge the strong righty, they would more often than not come out ahead. His batting average against the heater dropped from .197 in 2023, to .184 in 2024. That’s not good, but the biggest issue was the massive drop in power.
Garcia went from slugging .490 against four-seamers in 2023 to just .310 last year. During the same year-over-year comparison, his slugging percentage dropped just over 100 points from .508 to .400. Garica will have to hit the fastball better this season and do so in a damaging way to help orchestrate a solid bounce-back.
2025 Outlook
According to FanGraphs, Garcia should indeed have a bounce-back season. They don’t see the powerful right fielder as getting quite back to his pre-2024 status, but they do predict that he will be much improved over the atrocious year he just had.
Let’s look at FGDC (FanGraphs Depth Chart) projections for Garcia. But first, what do these projections consist of? They are a combination of two separate projections. One is the Steamer and the other is known as ZiPS. FGDC combines the two with playing time allocated by FanGraphs staff.
While there is no perfect projection model these are some of the most sophisticated and accurate in the game. Ok, so with that brief detour, let’s study what Garcia’s numbers might look like in 2025.
FGDC has Garcia slashing .237/.300/.440, scoring 75 runs, having 85 RBI, slugging 29 home runs, stealing 11 bases, having a 108 wRC+, and producing 1.8 fWAR. I think that it is safe to say, that after last season, Rangers fans would jump for joy if Garcia’s numbers meet his projections.
Just One of the Guys
Heading into the 2025 season, Garcia looks to have some much needed help on the power spectrum. The offseason additions of power hitters Joc Pederson, Jake Burger, and Kyle Higashioka should help take some pressure off of Garcia’s bat.
In addition to the new guys, getting Josh Jung and Evan Carter healthy and into the lineup will extend the order well and make Garcia’s job much easier. Garcia is an intimidating force for the Rangers offense, but he can sometimes press. The added firepower at the plate will either allow for him to be moved down in the order or at the very least not feel like the only run-scoring opportunities are when he is up to bat.
Overall the Rangers offensive should be much better this year than they were last season. There was so much positive energy and belief in each other in 2023 with many of the same guys that struggled last year. Garcia is a player who feeds off of that energy (good or bad) and having a strong nucleus around him that is hitting well and scoring runs will help ensure that he has a fantastic bounce-back in 2025.