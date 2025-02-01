Will Adolis Garcia Flex His Muscles Again in 2025?

When taking a look at Garcia’s Baseball Savant page the last two seasons couldn’t be any more different. 2023 has so much red (good, high percentile rankings) that it looks like a hot Texas summer. Then if you click on the 2024 version, it is filled with so much blue (bad, low percentile rankings) that it makes me cold just gawking at the screen.

The other apparent issue that tormented Garcia in 2024, was his lack of power against the fastball. When pitchers decided to challenge the strong righty, they would more often than not come out ahead. His batting average against the heater dropped from .197 in 2023, to .184 in 2024. That’s not good, but the biggest issue was the massive drop in power.

Garcia went from slugging .490 against four-seamers in 2023 to just .310 last year. During the same year-over-year comparison, his slugging percentage dropped just over 100 points from .508 to .400. Garica will have to hit the fastball better this season and do so in a damaging way to help orchestrate a solid bounce-back.

2025 Outlook

According to FanGraphs, Garcia should indeed have a bounce-back season. They don’t see the powerful right fielder as getting quite back to his pre-2024 status, but they do predict that he will be much improved over the atrocious year he just had.

Let’s look at FGDC (FanGraphs Depth Chart) projections for Garcia. But first, what do these projections consist of? They are a combination of two separate projections. One is the Steamer and the other is known as ZiPS. FGDC combines the two with playing time allocated by FanGraphs staff.

While there is no perfect projection model these are some of the most sophisticated and accurate in the game. Ok, so with that brief detour, let’s study what Garcia’s numbers might look like in 2025.