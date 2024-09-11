The Future Is Now for Kumar Rocker and the Rangers

Rocker would not have been eligible for the Rule 5 draft this offseason, so there was really no need to add him to the 40-man until the team was ready to break camp next spring. And even then, that would only have happened if he earned a spot in the rotation on the Opening Day roster.

So, with Rocker fresh off of Tommy John and easing his way back into things, it shocked some that the Rangers decided to make this move now, especially since the team is out of contention. If they were in the middle of a playoff race, it would make much more sense than having Rocker come in to mop up this lackluster year.

Another point to remember is that all of the Rangers players who are currently on the 60-day IL will either have to go back on the 40-man roster after the World Series, or they will have to be designated for assignment. Currently, the Rangers have five players on the 60-day IL, although one of those five, Jacob deGrom, will be coming off the IL on Friday.

However, the opposite effect will happen with all of the Rangers’ impending free agents. All of those players will come off the roster at the end of the season. This will open up several spots and hopefully give the Rangers plenty of flexibility throughout the offseason.

Rocker’s Journey Is Similar to That of GM Chris Young

Perhaps we should look no further than Rangers GM Chris Young’s own experience in transitioning from the minor leagues to the major leagues to get an idea of why the Rangers are doing what they are.

This move looks very similar to Young’s journey to the bigs. Young was called up at the end of the 2004 season. He made his major debut on August 24 at the age of 25; Rocker is 24 and will turn 25 in November. Through the end of the season, Young would go on to make seven starts.