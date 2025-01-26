Evan Carter Looks To Put Injury-Shortened 2024 Behind Him

“Yeah, it’s been miserable, to be completely honest. You go from the coolest thing that you can do in baseball to missing your entire rookie season. Then what little bit I did get to play, I felt terrible. It just sucks, you know?” Carter told Rangers reporter Kennedi Landry in September of last season.

Carter’s back injury resulted in his disappointing .188/.272/.361 slash line last season. Obviously, an injury to your back affects your swing and movement, but it can also take a toll on the mental side of your game.

Now healthy, Carter is looking to get back on track and prove 2024 was nothing more than an injury-lost season.

Pros and Cons From a Small Sample

The spark Carter brought to the Rangers lineup starting in September 2023 was nothing short of incredible. Plugging a 1.058 OPS into a lineup will do wonders no matter who it belongs to. Obviously, you can’t just extrapolate those numbers over 162 games. There will be some fluctuation in the production, but how much?

We are not talking about a pop-up prospect here. Carter, the Rangers’ 2020 second-round pick, topped out at no. 5 on Just Baseball’s top 100 list and was highly ranked by other outlets. His ranking was not just based on projections, but consistent production throughout the minor leagues.

A .284/.41/.451 slash with 12 HR, 22 SB, and a 133 wRC+ in Double-A in 2023 showed the traits and tools that made Carter such a highly-rated prospect. He proved he was deserving of his ranking once he reached the majors, and now he must solidify it with a full, successful season.