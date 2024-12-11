Texas Rangers Pull Off Trade for the Perfect Power Bat

The Texas Rangers offseason grabbed a couple more gears at the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday. After re-signing Nathan Eovaldi to a three-year, $75 million contract, the club traded for corner infielder Jake Burger to plug into the middle of the lineup.

It is unclear how the Rangers will utilize the large 6-foot-2, 230-pound Burger defensively. The majority of his time has come at third base, but he did play 54 games at first base and 26 games at DH in 2024. Where he plays with Texas will depend on what additional moves the front office makes.

As the roster currently sits, Burger would easily fill the everyday DH roll while representing a backup option at both of the infield corners. The Rangers didn’t have a set power-hitting DH in 2024, so Burger immediately helps lengthen the lineup. His defensive skillset isn’t his strong suit, but his power bat should help cure some of the offensive woes that the Rangers had last season.

Burger is the Power Bat the Rangers Needed

In our piece on what the Rangers need to do to contend in 2025 last month, the top two keys listed were score more runs and get creative this offseason. This trade accomplishes both. Burger is set to only garner $800k in salary this season before he becomes arbitration-eligible heading into 2026.