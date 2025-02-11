What Can We Learn From the Phillies’ Zips Projections for 2025?

ZiPS is a projection system created by Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs, who has spent the past 20-plus years developing and refining the design. Here’s a quick summary of how it works, courtesy of MLB.com:

ZiPS uses past performance and aging trends to develop a future projection for players. On FanGraphs, the projections are updated daily and predict each player’s numbers over the course of the remainder of the season… Obviously, no one is claiming that every ZiPS prediction will come true, but it is widely regarded as one of the most accurate predictors in the industry. “sZymborski Projection System (ZiPS)” MLB.com

Throughout the offseason, Szymborski releases the ZiPS projections for every team, along with a detailed write-up. Back in November, he published the initial projections for the Phillies. All things considered, those projections paint a pretty rosy picture of a team that should compete to defend its division crown.

Phillies ZiPS: Position Players

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the seventh during a game against the Oakland Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on July 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 11-5. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

The Phillies’ offense is strong but top-heavy. After Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner, there aren’t any bats on this team that strike fear into opposing pitchers. Thankfully, ZiPS projects all three to remain at the top of their game in 2025.

Every other hitter in Philadelphia’s projected starting lineup should be at least an average-ish bat, from veterans Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto, and Max Kepler to younger players like Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh. However, the Phillies will need some of them to outperform their 50th percentile projections if they’re going to have a top-five offense in baseball again.

ZiPS is still high on Trea Turner – Last year, I noted that ZiPS envisioned Trea Turner as the most valuable player on the team. Bryce Harper ended up outproducing Turner in 2024, but once again, ZiPS has Turner coming out on top in 2025. His 5.0 fWAR projection (using the playing time estimates from FanGraphs Depth Charts) ranks eighth in the National League. Harper’s 4.7 fWAR projection ranks 12th.

Phillies ZiPS: Pitching Staff

Starting Pitchers

According to FanGraphs WAR, the Phillies had the second-best starting rotation in the National League last season, trailing only the Braves. It’s great, then, that all of the team’s top four starters are set to return in 2025.

New addition Jesús Luzardo should be a nice upgrade for the back of the rotation, while top prospect Andrew Painter offers high upside and free agent signing Joe Ross offers depth.