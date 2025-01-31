Max Scherzer Agrees To One-Year Deal With Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have had as poor of luck as any organization in free agency in recent offseasons after narrowly falling short on numerous big-time names the last two winters.

Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Roki Sasaki all passed on the opportunity to take their talents north of the border, opting for the mega markets of Los Angeles and New York instead.

However, the Jays have fared better on the open market in recent weeks, after agreeing to terms with a pair of 2024 All-Stars in closer Jeff Hoffman and switch-hitting slugger Anthony Santander.

Now Toronto can add another piece to the puzzle for 2025 after coming to an agreement with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer on a one-year, $15.5 million contract, as first reported by Jon Heyman.