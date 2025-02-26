Top Notes From the Baltimore Orioles ZiPS Projections for 2025

The Baltimore Orioles are now reaping the benefits of their difficult rebuilding seasons. The O’s have posted a winning season three years in a row and, in each of the past two seasons, have made the playoffs and won at least 90 games.

As a result of this successful rebuild, the club’s youth movement has kept the roster largely the same as what we saw at the end of last year. After many positions had largely been a revolving door for years, the Orioles have some stability on the roster.

Even though many of the team’s young players will be familiar faces, the Orioles did lose a couple of key contributors from 2024. Rental ace Corbin Burnes signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and once-longest-tenured Oriole, outfielder Anthony Santander, inked a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

President of baseball operations Mike Elias made a slew of new acquisitions, none of which were for long-term deals. Elias is hoping that he will be able to piece together a winning ball club that is led primarily by the team’s talented young players, who are gaining experience.