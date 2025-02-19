Top Notes From the New York Yankees ZiPS Projections for 2025

The Yankees are coming off their first World Series appearance since winning their 27th in 2009. A memorable season that will be somewhat clouded after superstar Juan Soto left to take his talents to Queens. Losing Soto is massive, but the Yankees didn’t stand pat.

Veterans Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt were all brought in to keep the foot on the gas and push toward a return to the World Series.

Even with these additions, the Yankees group of young homegrown talent will need to step up to help balance their lineup and take so much reliance off the top third.

Despite Soto’s departure, our friends at BetMGM have their win total set at 93.5, in line with last season’s 94-68 record. We can argue if the Yankees are better than last year or not until we are blue in the face. Instead, let’s dive into their projections and see why New York can still manage to have a top-tier team.