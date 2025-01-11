Blue Jays Sign All-Star Jeff Hoffman to Three-Year Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have continued to add to their struggling bullpen with the addition of 2024 All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman. The contract is for three seasons at a total of $33M, making it the highest free agent reliever deal in Blue Jays history.

The connection between Hoffman and the Jays goes back much further than this offseason, as Toronto drafted him 9th overall in the 2014 MLB Draft. He was flipped to Colorado in 2015 in exchange for Troy Tulowitzki as the Jays made their playoff push resulting in consecutive ALCS appearances.

After losing closer Jordan Romano, first to injury and then to the Phillies in free agency, Toronto spent the majority of the 2024 season experimenting with their closer role. Hoffman has pitched at least 50 innings in each of the last two seasons in Philadelphia with an ERA under 2.50 in both campaigns, so hopefully he can add some consistency for the Blue Jays’ back-end.

His dominance out of the bullpen goes further than merely limiting runs; Hoffman ranks among the league’s best arms in many important statistics including ranking in the 96th percentile of all MLB arms in whiff percentage, chase rate, and strikeout percentage. It’s clear to see that he’d be a valuable addition to any bullpen.