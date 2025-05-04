3 Blue Jays Who Need to Get Going to Keep the Wins Coming

In terms of success, it’s certainly worth highlighting some players finding consistent success and leading this roster at the moment. The back end of the Jays’ bullpen consisting of Yimi García and Jeff Hoffman has been absolutely lights out so far and have provided stability that simply wasn’t there last season for the Blue Jays. Combined, they have a 1.9 bWAR and 1.1 fWAR on this young season already.

Across 14 appearances so far this season, Hoffman boasts a 1.10 ERA and an insane 23/2 strikeout-to-walk ratio while posting 7 saves. He’s limited contact almost entirely from opposing bats with a WHIP of just 0.71 and his consistency in recent games has been more than welcome for Toronto. García hasn’t allowed a run in 14 innings of work, notching two saves of his own and 18 strikeouts to just 4 walks. These two have been incredible acquisitions for the Jays this past offseason and their bullpen has been completely remodeled with their help.

Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman followed up his 2.2 inning outing that saw 6 runs surrendered against the New York Yankees by tossing 6 scoreless innings of one-hit ball with 9 strikeouts against Cleveland on Saturday. If he can consistently be this version of Gausman for the Jays this year, they’ll have a much higher chance of winning.

After mentioning some decent play from certain Blue Jays, it’s important to focus on the ones who by all means should be finding similar or higher levels of success but simply aren’t.

Bowden Francis

Coming into the 2025 season, Bowden Francis was one of the brightest spots of the Blue Jays’ rotation with a 3.30 ERA across 103.2 innings in 2024 to go along with multiple no-hit bids. A simple glance at his Baseball Savant page shows the difference in his underlying stats between this season and last – for instance, his Fastball Run Value went from being in the 96th percentile in 2024 all the way down to the 25th percentile league-wide this year.

Not only that, but his Pitching Run Value as a whole, which is meant to illustrate the overall effectiveness of a pitcher’s arsenal with 0 as an average score, went from being a +13 last season (86th percentile) to -10 (1st percentile). His last two outings have combined for 10 earned runs against in just 7.2 innings total, making for an ERA of 11.74 across these two starts.