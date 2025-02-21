Top 5 Blue Jays Spring Training Storylines to Watch

There have been a ton of eyes on the Toronto Blue Jays as of late, as they’ve finally emerged from their winter-long hibernation to – once again – screw up what should’ve been an easy entrance into the “win” column for the organization.

Of course, this is in reference to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the failed extension talks between player and team. It’s unclear what kind of figures were thrown around, but all we know right now is that the face of the franchise is ready to test the free-agent waters next winter as he’s left without a long-term contract in Toronto.

Don’t get it twisted, though, the Blue Jays have done some things right this offseason, even if you have to squint to find them. Sure, they failed to land any of Juan Soto, Willy Adames, Alex Bregman and Corbin Burnes, but coming away with Anthony Santander, Max Scherzer and Jeff Hoffman isn’t exactly nothing.

As spring training officially kicks off, the Blue Jays are going to remain a team worth keeping an eye on. Whether you’re looking to see how well their new-and-improved roster gels or simply waiting to see how much worse their situation can get, they’re clearly going to find a way to entertain.