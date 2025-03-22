How the Blue Jays Rebuilt Their Bullpen

Coming off a season in which the Toronto Blue Jays sported one of the league’s worst bullpens, they used this offseason to their advantage and shored up their relief depth. They may have ranked 29th in bullpen ERA in 2024 and lost their hometown closer, but recent additions have made the back end of their pitching staff much more competitive heading into 2025.

Toronto was expected to be one of the most active teams headed into this offseason, and while some expected moves weren’t necessarily made they made strides to improve their pen. Returning faces were a commonality between most of their ‘pen moves, as the Jays brought home some familiar names.

Moving on From Struggling Arms

The first part of completing a bullpen re-tooling is to dismantle parts that were harmful to the team’s performance in 2024. The Blue Jays moved on from Nate Pearson, Tim Mayza, Mitch White, Trevor Richards, and longtime closer Jordan Romano over the course of the regular season and ensuing offseason.

All of these relievers notched an ERA of over 4.50 in their 2024 stints in Toronto, so shedding their ineffectiveness was a first step in the right direction for Ross Atkins and the Blue Jays. While the consistently relied-upon relievers mentioned above were not putting up good numbers, the biggest problem Toronto’s bullpen faced was having to eat innings.