The Angels Have Their Franchise Shortstop in Zach Neto

The Los Angeles Angels have failed to meet expectations once again in 2024. The bar was set low for the team ahead of this season with the departure of Shohei Ohtani. However, they’ll more than likely still finish the season under the predictions that projection systems like Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA and FanGraphs’ ZiPS had them slated for.

Their season took a turn when their other MVP candidate who was still actually on the roster, Mike Trout, went down with an injury that held the future hall of famer to a mere 126 plate appearances. Trout will not return in 2024.

This mess of a season has been a predictable mess for the Halos. Though, recent draft picks have made their way to the big leagues in a remarkably short amount of time. Just last year, the Angels drafted FAU first baseman, Nolan Schanuel, with their first-round pick. Schanuel played in just 22 minor league games before debuting in the show in 2023. He performed well in his small sample of 29 big-league games.

Schanuel has been the everyday first baseman for the club in 2024 and has posted an impressive 107 wRC+ after a poor start to 2024. He was drafted as a hit-over-power profile and as a first baseman, it can be difficult to build a lineup with a lack of power output at that position nowadays.