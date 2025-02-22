Milwaukee Brewers 2025 Spring Training Storylines to Follow

At long last, spring training is officially upon us. The Milwaukee Brewers kick off play on Saturday, meaning Opening Day is right around the corner.

Spring training always sparks some of the most exciting dialogue for the upcoming season, and for the Brewers there will be plenty to talk between now and the start of the regular season.

It’s a time where fans can monitor how certain players are being utilized in the field, see if their favorite pitchers are experimenting with their arsenal in any way, and most importantly relish in the fact that the baseball season is officially here.

It’s been a long, baseball-free winter, so enjoy watching your favorite team play as we inch closer to the 2025 MLB season.