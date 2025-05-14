The Brewers’ Lineup Must Find a Way To Turn Things Around

It’s only the middle of May, and there is obviously plenty of baseball yet to be played. However, this team seems be lacking the same type of energy that they played with a season ago, and their woes on offense have played a big part in that.

In order for this team to turn things around, the offense needs to find its identity and get back on track sooner rather than later.

The Brewers’ Offense Is Lacking a Spark

The Brewers’ offense is trending in the wrong direction. On the year as a whole, they rank 19th in MLB in wRC+ (85) and 27th in OPS (.656). In terms of power, they’ve been near the bottom of the league.

The Brewers’ 35 homers are the sixth fewest in baseball to this point, and their team slugging percentage of .349 is the third worst in MLB; only the Pirates and the White Sox have worse marks.

Relatedly, Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB in ISO at .119. They’re also 25th in the league in batting average at .230, so not only are they lacking pop, but the hits haven’t been falling for them either.

The results have been even worse in the month of May, though. Since the calendar flipped to May, the Brewers rank last in the following categories: hits (66), batting average (.177), on-base percentage (.248), slugging percentage (.276), OPS (.524), wRC+ (48).