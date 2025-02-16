What Can We Learn From the Brewers’ Zips Projections for 2025?

As a summary for those who may be unfamiliar, ZiPS is a player projection system created by Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs, who has spent the past two decades developing the model. Here is Major League Baseball’s summary of how the system works:

ZiPS uses past performance and aging trends to develop a future projection for players. On FanGraphs, the projections are updated daily and predict each player’s numbers over the course of the remainder of the season… Obviously, no one is claiming that every ZiPS prediction will come true, but it is widely regarded as one of the most accurate predictors in the industry. “Zymborski Projection System (ZiPS)” MLB.com

Szymborski released Milwaukee’s 2025 projections back in January, and there is plenty to unpack.

ZiPS is somewhat skeptical of Milwaukee repeating their level of success from the past two seasons this coming year, but the projection model thinks they can still be a competitive ball club and fight for a third consecutive division crown.

Brewers ZiPS: Position Players

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 21: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers up to bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on September 21, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Milwaukee might not have the most awe-inspiring group of position players, but they have a good lineup with a high offensive floor heading into 2025.

As mentioned, losing Willy Adames and his 32 home runs and 112 RBIs from 2024 hurts, especially when the team hasn’t done a whole lot to address the power sap. In turn, it’s no surprise to see ZiPS project a step back for them as an overall unit in 2025.

But the Brewers have plenty of talent to help pick up the slack. Their batting order features a nice blend star power and young players still coming into their own at the big league level.