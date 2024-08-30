The Milwaukee Brewers Have Found a New Way to Win Games

Against all odds, the Milwaukee Brewers have continued their winning ways in 2024. So much so that they are on track to be the first team to clinch their division this season. Given the looming skepticism that surrounded the Brewers heading into Opening Day, their success this season cannot be highlighted enough.

Regular season success isn’t a foreign concept for the Brewers as of late, however. Their 564 regular season wins dating back to the beginning of the 2018 season are the sixth-most in MLB, trailing only some of baseball’s biggest powerhouses such as the Dodgers (638), Astros (602), Yankees (587), Braves (588) and Rays (577).

Yet, they’ve had to find new ways to win in 2024. Their roster looks quite a bit different this season than it has in years past. Specifically, they rebuilt their starting rotation – an area that was an integral part of their success in recent seasons – and their offense has elevated their performance despite sporting one of their youngest lineups in franchise history.

The average age of Milwaukee’s hitters this season is 26.4 years old, which is the second-youngest average batter’s age in franchise history and the youngest since their 1973 season (25.7 years old). They’ve leaned into their infusion of youth across the organization, but that hasn’t prevented them from winning ballgames.