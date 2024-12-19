The Brewers Are Leaning Into Being the Peskiest Team in Baseball

The Milwaukee Brewers have a fascinating way of operating in the front office. For years, they’ve regularly dealt some of their biggest and most coveted big league assets in order to improve their farm system, along with other parts of their major league roster – all while remaining competitive.

It might not be the most exciting way of operating, but it’s a formula that has generated a great deal of success as of late.

Last week’s trade that sent Devin Williams to the New York Yankees made it clear that the Brewers are committed to this strategy. And can you blame them? They’ve dominated the NL Central the last two seasons, and they’ve been a consistent threat for the postseason despite perpetually working on tight budget constraints.

Mastering fundamentals has been their key to success, and that will need to continue if they wish to defend their division crown next season. Heading into 2025, the Brewers are leaning into being one of the peskiest teams in MLB.