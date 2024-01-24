Rhys Hoskins Signs Two-year, $34M Deal with Milwaukee Brewers

We finally have a big signing to report!

The Milwaukee Brewers have added a big bat to the middle of their lineup, signing first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a two-year, $34 million deal. Hoskins is coming off a lost season due to a torn ACL he suffered last spring training, but is ready to make a full return in 2024.

BREAKING: First baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a two-year, $34 million contract with an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 24, 2024

Hoskins has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Phillies, who drafted him in the fifth round back in 2014. The 30-year-old is career .242/.353/.492 hitter, who has basically averaged 30 home runs and 80 RBIs per season.

This is a great addition by the Brewers, giving them another veteran bat to pair with Christian Yelich and William Contreras in the heart of their lineup. At $17 million per season, this is a significant signing for a team that doesn’t traditionally sign big ticket free agents.