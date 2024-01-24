Rhys Hoskins Signs Two-year, $34M Deal with Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers have made a significant signing to bolster their lineup, surprisingly landing first baseman Rhys Hoskins.
We finally have a big signing to report!
The Milwaukee Brewers have added a big bat to the middle of their lineup, signing first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a two-year, $34 million deal. Hoskins is coming off a lost season due to a torn ACL he suffered last spring training, but is ready to make a full return in 2024.
Hoskins has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Phillies, who drafted him in the fifth round back in 2014. The 30-year-old is career .242/.353/.492 hitter, who has basically averaged 30 home runs and 80 RBIs per season.
This is a great addition by the Brewers, giving them another veteran bat to pair with Christian Yelich and William Contreras in the heart of their lineup. At $17 million per season, this is a significant signing for a team that doesn’t traditionally sign big ticket free agents.
For Hoskins, this should be a great opportunity to play first base everyday, playing in an NL Central division that really favors hitters. With an opt-out in his contract after year-one, Hoskins should be able to test the market again next year if he performs up to expectations. He also gets the benefit of a second year at a good salary in case he gets hurt again, or the season doesn’t go as planned.
Many wondered if Hoskins would find his way into the NL Central as the Chicago Cubs first baseman this offseason. Instead, Hoskins is now a Brewer, where he will try to help them defend their division crown.