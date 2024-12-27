Why the Brewers Bullpen Will Be Fine Without Devin Williams

So the expectation was that Williams would move this offseason and that’s exactly what transpired when the Brewers and Yankees agreed to terms. The Crew wound up shipping their closer to New York for veteran starter Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin, a move that was a win for both sides.

Most teams would have some work to do to repair their bullpen after trading a player as elite as Williams. The Brewers, however, should end up being just fine and there are a bunch of different reasons why.

Brewers already have their replacement closer in Trevor Megill

When Williams suffered a back injury before the 2024 season, putting him on the shelf until around the All-Star break, it was a bit of an open competition to see who would fill in at closer until he returned. One option literally ended up towering above the rest.

Trevor Megill, a 6-foot-8 imposing force who can throw in the triple digits, stepped forward to claim the closer’s role and was phenomenal. He converted 21 of 24 save opportunities in 2024, finishing ninth in the NL in saves despite only being a closer for part of the season.

The 30-year-old overall had the finest season of his pro career, setting career highs with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.014 WHIP. And while his strikeout rate of 27.3% was a little lower than his career average, his 7.7% walk rate was second lowest of his career while his .200 batting average against was by far his lowest.

A huge leap in quality with his power fastball was key to his improvement. Though nothing really changed in terms of break, drop, velocity, or arm angle, Megill’s fastball had a run value of 12 in 2024 per Baseball Savant after putting up a combined run value of two the previous two years.