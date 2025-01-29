The Brewers Have Some Defensive Changes to Ponder in 2025

Outside of Adames, the rest of this group of strong fielders will be returning in the upcoming campaign.

The Brewers have always loved themselves some positional flexibility, and it’s obvious by looking at their current roster that this is still very much the case. Most of their outfielders can play all three spots out there while Turang, Ortiz, Caleb Durbin, Tyler Black and Oliver Dunn can shuffle around all over the field on any given night.

However, the Brewers don’t have an established third baseman for the coming season. As things currently stand, Dunn is projected to share the position with Durbin. Both are seriously unproven assets at the big-league level, so there’s a fair amount of risk involved in going with this pair.

Alex Bregman remains the best available option on the open market to take over at the position, but the small market Brewers are certainly not going to mess around with all of that. Ha-Seong Kim could be an option, too, but he’s something of a question-mark due to his recent injury history.

The Crew has tried to bring some out-of-the-box thinking to the table before when it comes to their third base depth. As a matter of fact, they tried something extremely “out there” during this past spring training. This quirky move never really took off, but the temptation to give it another go is going to be strong for Milwaukee once camp opens up this year.

Sal Frelick: Brewers Third Baseman?

In February of this past year, Brewers manager Pat Murphy announced that Sal Frelick was going to get some looks in the infield during spring training. At the time, Murphy had said that Frelick reminded him a lot of Dustin Pedroia (whom Frelick wound up working out with during the spring) and that Frelick himself welcomed the opportunity to expand his versatility.