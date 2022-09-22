Jordan Montgomery Was a Trade Deadline Steal for the Cardinals

On August 2, right before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees came to terms on a deal. It was a rare kind of trade, a one-for-one swap (plus cash considerations) of major league talent between two contending teams. The Yankees dealt starter Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis, while the Cardinals sent outfielder Harrison Bader back to New York.

The move made sense for both teams. The Yankees had just added Frankie Montas and had an overabundance of starting pitchers. The Cardinals, meanwhile, had a surplus of outfielders but needed a little more pitching.

As such, it was a deal that had the potential to work out well for both teams. So far, however, the Cardinals have been the undisputed winners. Bader has played only one game for the Yankees after spending much of the summer on the IL. He still has time to make a difference this season (and in 2023), but for now, his presence has been a net zero.

Jordan Montgomery, however, has been a godsend in St. Louis. The Cardinals were counting on him to be a solid, mid-rotation starter, like he was for the Yankees. Instead, they got an ace.