Rangers Ready to Rumble With New-Look Pitching Staff

But Chris Young isn’t going back to the drawing board. Instead, he’s doubling down and making even more additions to the staff. Aroldis Chapman is a Texas Ranger. Max Scherzer is a Texas Ranger. And now, Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton are Texas Rangers.

The Texas Rangers are reportedly acquiring starter Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for John King and prospects Thomas Saggese and Tekoah Roby, per @JeffPassan.



The Rangers are all the way in! pic.twitter.com/aRLmIDu9D9 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 30, 2023

On Sunday evening, the Rangers agreed to send reliever John King and prospects Thomas Saggese and Tekoah Roby to the St. Louis Cardinals in return for Montgomery, Stratton, and an international bonus pool slot.

Montgomery and Stratton are both impending free agents, so it was all but certain they’d be dealt before the deadline. The Cardinals are currently 13 games below .500 and 11 games back in the NL Central. In Saggese and Roby, they get a couple of new top-10 prospects in exchange for two veteran pitchers whose days in the organization were numbered.

The Rangers, for their part, add certainty to their pitching staff. Over the past few years, Montgomery and Stratton have been two of the most dependable pitchers in the game.

Montgomery has made 93 starts since 2020, tied for ninth-most in the league. He has a 3.72 ERA and 3.69 FIP in that time. Meanwhile, Stratton ranks second among relievers in innings pitched dating back to 2019. He boasts a 4.19 ERA and 3.62 FIP over the last five years.

With deGrom already lost for the season, Nathan Eovaldi dealing with a forearm strain, and Scherzer an injury risk himself, Montgomery will inject the rotation with some much-needed consistency. Stratton will slot into the bullpen as one of the higher-ranking right-handed arms.