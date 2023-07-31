Why the White Sox Should Trade Dylan Cease

While the White Sox have claimed they are planning to compete in 2024, the roster doesn’t appear to be capable of that and some of the assets that were acquired last week will need more time than that to be ready to contribute.

Dylan Cease, Vicious 87mph Slider…and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/mb4dGlEDAb — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 28, 2023

I believe there are a few key factors that should push the White Sox in the direction of fielding offers and ultimately cashing on the deadline’s premium asset before tomorrow night.

The Market

As we saw right off the bat with the Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López deal, this market is a true seller’s market right now with more teams than ever pushing their chips in to compete this season.

We’ve seen many teams in just the past few weeks shift their intentions away from selling and toward becoming buyers that can contend for the World Series. With teams like the Angels, Cubs, Padres, and others seemingly shifting to buying, the market heavily favors selling teams.

There’s an unprecedented amount of buyers in a market seeking pitching and the organization has the best pitcher available. After seeing the return brought back from the Angels for Gioltio, I have no doubt the haul Cease would command would be astronomical.

In a world where controllable starting pitching is at a premium, the White Sox are listening to offers for Dylan Cease, writes @Ken_Rosenthal.



If their price is met, a trade could be made. Will it?



More deadline details in The Windup.https://t.co/pbOdKelObx — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) July 31, 2023

Not only do many teams need pitching, but a few particular teams with the need for a starter happen to have some of the best prospects in the game. Teams like the Dodgers and Orioles make perfect sense as teams that have the need and the depth within their organization to part with substantive prospect capital.