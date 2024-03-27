Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Jordan Montgomery

On Tuesday, an already powerful rotation added another arm when the Arizona Diamondbacks signed free-agents lefty Jordan Montgomery.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first with the news:

BREAKING: Left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a free agent deal, pending physical, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 27, 2024

The deal will pay Montgomery $25 million this season, with a vesting option for $20 million for 2025. His option has escalators that could take the deal to $25 million as well.

Correction: per source, Montgomery’s 2025 option bests for $20M with 10 starts, then another $2.5M at 18 starts and another $2.5M at 23 starts. https://t.co/NfL0tPaKqk — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 27, 2024

As for the D-backs, this will bring their payroll to around $175 million, by far their highest. Moreover, since Montgomery was traded at the deadline, the signing will not cost the Snakes a draft pick.