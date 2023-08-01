Mariners Deal Sewald and Pollock, and They Might Not Be Done

For the first time in the Rainiers era/Seattle affiliation (since 1995), Tacoma has hit 4⃣ consecutive home runs. Here's how Zach DeLoach, Adam Engel, Mark Mathias and Sam Haggerty began R half of the 4th inning…



📼 @MiLBMariners | #WeRTacomapic.twitter.com/EbyvfMiWuF — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) July 30, 2023

As for Sewald, his departure will have a much more significant impact on the 2023 team. In 45 outings, he’s sporting a 2.93 ERA. He has saved 21 games in 24 chances. His 1.94 xERA and 2.97 FIP are both the best of his career, and he’s on pace to set a new high in innings pitched as well.

Dating back to 2021, Sewald has been one of the most reliable relievers in baseball. Any team competing for a postseason berth would be lucky to have him in the bullpen.

On the bright side for Mariners fans, Andrés Muñoz will slide comfortably into the closer role. Muñoz has a 2.92 ERA and 2.50 FIP in 26 appearances this season. Still, it’s impossible to deny that the 2023 Mariners are worse off now than they were 24 hours ago.

Dipoto’s decision to part with his closer is particularly surprising considering Seattle’s place in the standings and Sewald’s contract status. The Mariners are only 3.5 games back in the Wild Card race, and Sewald won’t reach free agency for another year. He could have helped the Mariners reach the postseason and still been flipped for a meaningful return this winter.

Nevertheless, Dipoto decided this was the time to pull the trigger, and by the sounds of it, he’s not done yet. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Seattle is also listening to offers for outfielder Teoscar Hernández and first baseman Ty France.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 30: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse after clinching a postseason birth after beating the Oakland Athletics 2-1 at T-Mobile Park on September 30, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners have clinched a postseason appearance for the first time in 21 years, the longest playoff drought in North American professional sports. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Hernández has been a trade candidate for several weeks now, given his impending free agency and disappointing performance in Seattle. The Mariners have depth in the outfield, and Hernández was unlikely to re-sign with the team in the offseason.